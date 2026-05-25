New SWISS route connects Switzerland to India's tech capital
SWISS has announced it will add a direct route to Bengaluru, India, to its long-haul flight schedule for winter 2026/27. Travellers can fly direct from Zurich Airport starting in October 2026.
New route connects Switzerland to India's tech capital
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to operate a new long-haul route to Bengaluru as part of its winter 2026/27 flight schedule. This brings the total number of direct flights to India to three, along with Mumbai and Delhi.
Bengaluru is the fourth largest city in India and is “considered one of Asia’s most important technology and innovation centres”, according to a SWISS press release. Known as India’s Silicon Valley, the additional flight route addresses “the growing demand from business travellers for direct flights to this important tech metropolis”, says SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger.
For residents of Switzerland with connections to India, those working in technology sectors or any keen travellers, the new Bengaluru service offers direct access to one of India's most important business centres without requiring connections through Middle Eastern or other European hubs.
Flights will operate daily from Zurich, except on Mondays and Wednesdays, and will take nine hours. Aside from the new long-haul route, flights from Geneva to Berlin, Hamburg and Pristina will not go ahead “due to the continued tight global availability of aircraft and engine spare parts for the Airbus A220 fleet”.
SWISS’ winter 2026/27 schedule will begin from October 25, 2026 and run to March 27, 2027. The airline will offer travellers 88 different destinations from Zurich and Geneva.
SWISS to expand Airbus A350 fleet this year
Switzerland’s flagship airline is also focusing on expanding its Airbus A350 fleet by the end of the year. With potentially five Airbus A350s operating long-haul flights, “even more passengers [will be able] to experience the new SWISS Senses long-haul experience.”
SWISS Senses is the airline's “redesigned cabin” that offers “a totally new and more personalised” experience. Roll-out began in 2025 and continues to be added to aircraft. In addition to flights to Boston and Seoul, Johannesburg and Shanghai will be new routes operated by the Airbus A350 this winter.
Editor at IamExpat Media