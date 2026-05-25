New SWISS route connects Switzerland to India's tech capital

SWISS has announced it will add a direct route to Bengaluru, India, to its long-haul flight schedule for winter 2026/27. Travellers can fly direct from Zurich Airport starting in October 2026.

New route connects Switzerland to India's tech capital

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to operate a new long-haul route to Bengaluru as part of its winter 2026/27 flight schedule. This brings the total number of direct flights to India to three, along with Mumbai and Delhi.

Bengaluru is the fourth largest city in India and is “considered one of Asia’s most important technology and innovation centres”, according to a SWISS press release. Known as India’s Silicon Valley, the additional flight route addresses “the growing demand from business travellers for direct flights to this important tech metropolis”, says SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger.

For residents of Switzerland with connections to India, those working in technology sectors or any keen travellers, the new Bengaluru service offers direct access to one of India's most important business centres without requiring connections through Middle Eastern or other European hubs.