Warm Easter weather caused spike in Swiss rescue operations

With warm, sunny weather over Easter this year came a spike in air ambulance operations across Switzerland as many headed to the Swiss mountains.

High number of air ambulance operations at Easter

The long Easter weekend turned out to be an exceptionally busy period for the Swiss emergency services. Air ambulance operators Air-Glaciers, Air Zermatt and the Swiss Air-Rescue Service (Rega) have reported an "unusually high number of call-outs" over the holiday, reports Nau.

Air Zermatt and Air-Glaciers sent out 121 air ambulances between Good Friday and Easter Monday. 54 were in Valais and 20 were in Bern, both popular skiing destinations. Rega operated 190 rescue missions across the country, around 60 percent more compared to last year.

The majority of the rescue operations were for skiing or hiking accidents, continues Nau. The nice weather over the Easter weekend “drew numerous recreational athletes to the mountains”.