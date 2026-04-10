Petition launches to save Aromat from US takeover

Swiss entrepreneur Michael Oehl has launched an initiative, “Aromat belongs to Switzerland”, aiming to prevent the production of the Swiss spice from being outsourced to US buyers.

Petition demands Aromat production remains in Switzerland

Popular Swiss seasoning Aromat, used by many families to flavour foods, is under threat, according to a new petition. Michael Oehl, an entrepreneur from Basel, has launched the petition “Aromat belongs to Switzerland – A voice for our national spice!” (“Aromat ghört dr Schwiiz – Eine Stimme für unser Nationalgewürz!”).

Oehl wants to prevent Aromat production from being outsourced abroad. The Swiss company has recently been sold as part of a merger between the Unilever Group and McCormick’s food division. This “could lead to a relocation of production abroad”, reports Watson, resulting in a loss of around 180 jobs in Switzerland.

Aromat petition reaches 10.000 signatures

The well-loved spice has been owned by the Unilever Group since 2000 and, despite this, has continued to be produced in Thayngen, Schaffhausen, since its invention in 1952. The seasoning is part of Swiss culture, says Oehl, and “it belongs to Switzerland”.