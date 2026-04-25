Why Rega tops Switzerland's most popular brands in 2026

The 2026 BrandAsset Valuator has revealed which brands are most popular in Switzerland. Many are turning to what they believe to be familiar and secure companies this year.

Global uncertainty pushes Switzerland to familiar brands

Data from the BrandAsset Valuator (BAV) 2026, a study undertaken by Ogilvy, INGO and Scholz & Friends Switzerland, has revealed which brands are coming out on top in Switzerland. 9.600 residents aged 18 to 74 were surveyed in 2025 about their favourite brands.

According to 20 Minuten, “significant shifts” are taking place in this year’s ranking, as Swiss supermarket Coop has gained strength over Migros, and Swiss banks such as Raiffeisen have increased in popularity after UBS took over Credit Suisse.

Furthermore, the study found that Switzerland is increasingly looking to “established, security-oriented brands” against the background of an increasingly uncertain global climate. Familiar and secure brands offer customers “guidance, reliability, and emotional stability”, continues 20 Minuten.