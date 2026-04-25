Home
Lifestyle
Swiss news & articles
Why Rega tops Switzerland's most popular brands in 2026

Why Rega tops Switzerland's most popular brands in 2026

Judith Linine / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The 2026 BrandAsset Valuator has revealed which brands are most popular in Switzerland. Many are turning to what they believe to be familiar and secure companies this year.

Global uncertainty pushes Switzerland to familiar brands

Data from the BrandAsset Valuator (BAV) 2026, a study undertaken by Ogilvy, INGO and Scholz & Friends Switzerland, has revealed which brands are coming out on top in Switzerland. 9.600 residents aged 18 to 74 were surveyed in 2025 about their favourite brands.

According to 20 Minuten, “significant shifts” are taking place in this year’s ranking, as Swiss supermarket Coop has gained strength over Migros, and Swiss banks such as Raiffeisen have increased in popularity after UBS took over Credit Suisse. 

Furthermore, the study found that Switzerland is increasingly looking to “established, security-oriented brands” against the background of an increasingly uncertain global climate. Familiar and secure brands offer customers “guidance, reliability, and emotional stability”, continues 20 Minuten.

Rega tops most popular brands in Switzerland

Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) took top place as the most popular brand in Switzerland. Other household Swiss brands like SBB, Ricola and Ovomaltin also saw an increase in popularity.

In all, here are the top 20 most popular brands in Switzerland (change in place) in 2026, according to the BAV and summarised by Watson:

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Federal Council backs change to Sunday shopping rules in SwitzerlandFederal Council backs change to Sunday shopping rules in Switzerland
Migros to freeze meat close to expiry and sell at 50% offMigros to freeze meat close to expiry and sell at 50% off
Petition launches to save Aromat from US takeoverPetition launches to save Aromat from US takeover
On shoes wins dispute to show Swiss flag on trainersOn shoes wins dispute to show Swiss flag on trainers
Price of chocolate Easter bunnies rises in SwitzerlandPrice of chocolate Easter bunnies rises in Switzerland
New Lidl scales will automatically recognise fruit and vegetablesNew Lidl scales will automatically recognise fruit and vegetables
Swissmint announces limited-edition Animal of the Year 2026 coinSwissmint announces limited-edition Animal of the Year 2026 coin
Drivers from Switzerland are getting caught speeding in this German border townDrivers from Switzerland are getting caught speeding in this German border town
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.