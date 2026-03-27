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On shoes wins dispute to show Swiss flag on trainers

On shoes wins dispute to show Swiss flag on trainers

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By Clara Bousfield

On trainers in Switzerland will soon display the Swiss flag following a Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) ruling that relaxes the Swissness Act.

Swiss gov’t relaxes interpretation of Swissness Act

Shoppers wanting to buy On shoes with a small Swiss flag on them have, until now, had to look outside Switzerland. However, the popular trainers will soon show the flag on the outside of the shoes after the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (Eidgenössische Institut für Geistiges Eigentum or IGE) relaxed restrictions in a recent ruling, reports NZZ.

The IGE ruling broadens the Swissness Act, allowing companies like On to use the Swiss flag on products primarily developed in Switzerland, rather than just manufactured there. Companies will need to adhere to flag placement and size requirements.

On allowed to display Swiss flag on shoes sold in Switzerland

On has since confirmed that the Swiss flag will “be visible on all our shoes in due course, including those sold in Switzerland”, reports Watson. The company had been in a years-long dispute with the IGE over whether or not it could display the flag. 

Commenting on the recent ruling, On said that the result “reflects a contemporary understanding of Swissness and takes into account the reality of modern Swiss value creation”.

Previously, the Swissness Act has prohibited companies from displaying the Swiss flag, crosses or historical sites if a certain percent of the product is not made from Swiss-sourced materials or manufactured in Switzerland (60 percent for products like watches and 80 percent for food). Perhaps the most well-known case being when Toblerone was banned from using the Matterhorn as its logo.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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