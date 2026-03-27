On shoes wins dispute to show Swiss flag on trainers

On trainers in Switzerland will soon display the Swiss flag following a Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) ruling that relaxes the Swissness Act.

Swiss gov’t relaxes interpretation of Swissness Act

Shoppers wanting to buy On shoes with a small Swiss flag on them have, until now, had to look outside Switzerland. However, the popular trainers will soon show the flag on the outside of the shoes after the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (Eidgenössische Institut für Geistiges Eigentum or IGE) relaxed restrictions in a recent ruling, reports NZZ.

The IGE ruling broadens the Swissness Act, allowing companies like On to use the Swiss flag on products primarily developed in Switzerland, rather than just manufactured there. Companies will need to adhere to flag placement and size requirements.

On allowed to display Swiss flag on shoes sold in Switzerland

On has since confirmed that the Swiss flag will “be visible on all our shoes in due course, including those sold in Switzerland”, reports Watson. The company had been in a years-long dispute with the IGE over whether or not it could display the flag.