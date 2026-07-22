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Ari Eldjárn live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Ari Eldjárn live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Ari Eldjárn live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Zürich Volkshaus, Stauffacherstrasse 60, 8004 Zurich
From 51,10 Swiss francs
Get your tickets now!

Don't miss the chance to witness the brand new show by comedian Ari Eldjárn live in Zurich as part of his European tour.

Get tickets to Ari Eldjárn live in Zurich

Ari Eldjárn was the very first Icelandic comedian to receive a Netflix Comedy Special. Now, in 2026, he brings his unique brand of comedy to Switzerland with his latest show, The Icelander's Guide to Europe. This show takes place at Zürich Volkshaus on September 25, 2026. Get your tickets!

Ari Eldjarn Zurich

About Ari Eldjárn

Known for his Netflix show Pardon My Icelandic and for appearing on the UK panel show Mock the Week, Ari Eldjárn returns with a brand new stand-up show, The Icelander's Guide to Europe, as part of his European tour! Iceland’s most prolific comedian of today takes you on a hilarious journey through European habits, razor-sharp impressions and cultural contradictions. 

Here's what the media has been saying about his current tour:

“An immediately smart guide… filtered through personal tales and relatable observational humour” - Scotsman 
“A smart, savvy comedian with a hugely assured set” - Chortle 
“His jokes feel as fresh as mountain air… Eldjárn’s got a joke for every occasion. I can’t recommend this hugely enjoyable show highly enough’ - Herald Sun 

Get your tickets to see Ari Eldjárn's stand-up show

Get your tickets to see Ari Eldjárn at Zürich Volkshaus. Tickets start at 51,10 Swiss francs.

Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

Get your tickets now!
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