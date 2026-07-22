Don't miss the chance to witness the brand new show by comedian Ari Eldjárn live in Zurich as part of his European tour.

Get tickets to Ari Eldjárn live in Zurich

Ari Eldjárn was the very first Icelandic comedian to receive a Netflix Comedy Special. Now, in 2026, he brings his unique brand of comedy to Switzerland with his latest show, The Icelander's Guide to Europe. This show takes place at Zürich Volkshaus on September 25, 2026. Get your tickets!

About Ari Eldjárn

Known for his Netflix show Pardon My Icelandic and for appearing on the UK panel show Mock the Week, Ari Eldjárn returns with a brand new stand-up show, The Icelander's Guide to Europe, as part of his European tour! Iceland’s most prolific comedian of today takes you on a hilarious journey through European habits, razor-sharp impressions and cultural contradictions.

Here's what the media has been saying about his current tour: