IamExpat Webinar: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance

Moving to Switzerland can be exciting, but navigating the Swiss health insurance system can be confusing for newcomers. From mandatory basic insurance (KVG/LAMal) to supplementary options, expats face important decisions that impact both coverage and costs.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Helsana on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 6pm-7pm

Title: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance

Presenter: Pascal Wietlisbach, Insurance Advisor at Helsana

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance

Discover the structure of the Swiss healthcare system and essential tips every expat should know

In this webinar, Pascal Wietlisbach, health insurance expert at Helsana, will guide you through the essentials of the Swiss healthcare system. You’ll learn the key differences between basic and supplementary insurance, how to choose the right deductible, and what to consider when covering your family or dependents. Pascal will also share tips on cost optimisation, highlight common mistakes expats make, and explain how to avoid them.

Join Helsana on Tuesday, September 15, from 7pm, where you will learn more about the Swiss healthcare system, gain insights into the insurance options, and discover practical tips that every expat should keep in mind.