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IamExpat Webinar: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance

IamExpat Webinar: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance

IamExpat Webinar: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance

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Moving to Switzerland can be exciting, but navigating the Swiss health insurance system can be confusing for newcomers. From mandatory basic insurance (KVG/LAMal) to supplementary options, expats face important decisions that impact both coverage and costs.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Helsana on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

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Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Time: 6pm-7pm
  • Title: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance
  • Presenter: Pascal Wietlisbach, Insurance Advisor at Helsana
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance 

Helsana Health Insurance Webinar Iamexpat

Discover the structure of the Swiss healthcare system and essential tips every expat should know

In this webinar, Pascal Wietlisbach, health insurance expert at Helsana, will guide you through the essentials of the Swiss healthcare system. You’ll learn the key differences between basic and supplementary insurance, how to choose the right deductible, and what to consider when covering your family or dependents. Pascal will also share tips on cost optimisation, highlight common mistakes expats make, and explain how to avoid them.

Join Helsana on Tuesday, September 15, from 7pm, where you will learn more about the Swiss healthcare system, gain insights into the insurance options, and discover practical tips that every expat should keep in mind.

The benefits of attending the webinar

Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:

  • The structure of the Swiss healthcare system and what is mandatory
  • How supplementary insurance can give you access to more comfort and services
  • Key considerations for expats, including deadlines and accident coverage
  • Practical tips to optimise costs and avoid common pitfalls

This webinar will be hosted by Pascal Wietlisbach, who will answer any questions you might have as an expat living in Switzerland. Pascal is an insurance advisor at Helsana, one of Switzerland’s leading health insurers. They specialise in health and accident insurance. They provide services to doctors, dentists, hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes nationwide.

About the webinar host

With over 20 years of experience in Swiss health insurance, Pascal Wietlisbach has guided hundreds of expats through their first steps in the Swiss healthcare system. He’s passionate about making complex topics simple and helping people feel confident about their insurance choices.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on September 15. No downloads or software installations needed! 

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

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