Winter 2025/26 among 10 mildest winters in Switzerland

As winter draws to a close in Switzerland, many will be left wondering if there was really a winter at all. While we had some snow and colder weather, winter 2025/26 was noticeably warmer and drier than usual. Meteorologists have said that it’s among the 10 mildest winters in recent times.

Winter 2025/26 in Switzerland warmer than usual

With spring just around the corner, Meteo News has revealed that winter 2025/26 was approximately 1,4 degrees celsius too warm compared to the norm.

The most recent winter also made it into Switzerland’s top 10 mildest winters since 1864, ranking eighth place. Winters that reached the top five warmest had a temperature deviation of more than 2 degrees.

Swiss winters are generally getting warmer, so much so that they are now 3,2 degrees warmer, on average, than the reference period 1871 to 1900.