Avalanche risk increases in southern Switzerland after weekend of snow

The weather in Switzerland has been alternating between spring-like sunshine and high temperatures and snowy, cold winter weather. After a weekend of heavy snowfall in some parts of the country, the risk of avalanches in the southern parts of the Swiss Alps was raised to danger level 4.

Avalanche danger risk raised to level 4 over the weekend

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) raised the avalanche danger warning level to high (level 4) in the afternoon of Sunday, March 15. The warning applied to the southern part of the Swiss Alps, such as in Ticino, reports SRF.

As a result of the increased risk of avalanches, a number of roads were closed and the A9 motorway was “impassable for all vehicles at the Simplon Pass”. The snow line dropped to between 800 and 1.200 metres in the southern region.

In the latest SLF avalanche bulletin issued on Monday morning, the danger level has dropped back down to significant (level 3) due to “the weekend’s fresh snowfall [lying] on a weak layer of old snow”.