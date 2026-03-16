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Avalanche risk increases in southern Switzerland after weekend of snow

Avalanche risk increases in southern Switzerland after weekend of snow

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By Clara Bousfield

The weather in Switzerland has been alternating between spring-like sunshine and high temperatures and snowy, cold winter weather. After a weekend of heavy snowfall in some parts of the country, the risk of avalanches in the southern parts of the Swiss Alps was raised to danger level 4.

Avalanche danger risk raised to level 4 over the weekend

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) raised the avalanche danger warning level to high (level 4) in the afternoon of Sunday, March 15. The warning applied to the southern part of the Swiss Alps, such as in Ticino, reports SRF.

As a result of the increased risk of avalanches, a number of roads were closed and the A9 motorway was “impassable for all vehicles at the Simplon Pass”. The snow line dropped to between 800 and 1.200 metres in the southern region. 

In the latest SLF avalanche bulletin issued on Monday morning, the danger level has dropped back down to significant (level 3) due to “the weekend’s fresh snowfall [lying] on a weak layer of old snow”. 

Ski resorts “rejoice” over fresh snowfall in Switzerland

Many ski resorts in Switzerland will be pleased to see some fresh snow after a drier winter season. Particularly in Graubünden, Valais and Bern, ski resorts will “rejoice” as the snowfall “should boost the season”, reports 20 Minuten

"The fresh snow promises a very good end to the season," according to Luzi Bürkli, head of corporate communications at Graubünden Tourism. And Roger Brunner from Valais Promotion agreed: “After heavy snowfall in February, we've had several weeks of sunshine and good slope conditions. The fresh snowfall improves the situation even further and creates a very good foundation for the coming days.”

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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