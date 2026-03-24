Heavy snow expected in the Swiss mountains this week

Temperatures are expected to plummet across Switzerland this week and the Swiss Alps will get a fresh dose of heavy snowfall - a good opportunity to ski before the season ends!

Temperatures drop this week in Switzerland

Once again, the weather in Switzerland is taking a turn this week. Tuesday, March 24, could be the last sunny day for a while, as meteorologists predict temperatures will fall on Wednesday and heavy snow will hit the mountains.

In the lowlands, “a cold front will move rapidly across Switzerland” on Wednesday morning, reports 20 Minuten. Rain is expected and winds could reach between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour at times. Temperatures across Swiss cities will reach around 11 degrees celsius in the day but by the evening “will plummet to around 3 degrees,” according to meteorologist Peter Wick.

Temperatures will stay cooler throughout the rest of the week, including the weekend, and will sit between 3 and 5 degrees in several cities. “Anyone looking for sunshine will find it in Ticino,” recommends Wick.