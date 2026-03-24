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Heavy snow expected in the Swiss mountains this week

Heavy snow expected in the Swiss mountains this week

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By Clara Bousfield

Temperatures are expected to plummet across Switzerland this week and the Swiss Alps will get a fresh dose of heavy snowfall - a good opportunity to ski before the season ends!

Temperatures drop this week in Switzerland

Once again, the weather in Switzerland is taking a turn this week. Tuesday, March 24, could be the last sunny day for a while, as meteorologists predict temperatures will fall on Wednesday and heavy snow will hit the mountains.

In the lowlands, “a cold front will move rapidly across Switzerland” on Wednesday morning, reports 20 Minuten. Rain is expected and winds could reach between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour at times. Temperatures across Swiss cities will reach around 11 degrees celsius in the day but by the evening “will plummet to around 3 degrees,” according to meteorologist Peter Wick.

Temperatures will stay cooler throughout the rest of the week, including the weekend, and will sit between 3 and 5 degrees in several cities. “Anyone looking for sunshine will find it in Ticino,” recommends Wick.

Heavy snowfall expected in Swiss Alps

“Spring is definitely over for now” in the Swiss Alps, continues Wick. The snow line will drop on Wednesday from around 1.200 to 500 metres. By Friday, there could be between 30 and 60 centimetres of fresh snow in the mountains.

The fresh snow will create good conditions for anyone wanting to make the most of skiing before winter is over. While many ski resorts will remain open over Easter, some end their ski season in March or April. Take a look at Schneehoehen to see which resorts are open and how much snow there is.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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