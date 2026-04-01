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These train and road routes will be busy over Easter in Switzerland

These train and road routes will be busy over Easter in Switzerland

MRicart_Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

SBB has announced it will run extra trains to Ticino and Italy over the upcoming Easter holidays. ASTRA has also warned drivers that the roads in Switzerland will be particularly busy during this time, so expect some delays.

SBB announces additional trains to Ticino over Easter

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced it will once again operate extra trains between Ticino and German-speaking Switzerland during the upcoming Easter holiday. The sunny, Italian-speaking canton is a popular destination for many residents and tourists during peak travel times.

27 extra trains will run from Thursday, April 2 to Monday, April 6. The company will also add additional carriages so that there are around 70.000 extra seats.

Many also choose to head to Italy for a taste of la dolce vita so SBB will run three extra TILO-RE80 services to Milano Porta Garibaldi. The Lugano to Milan service, which usually runs through Chiasso, will instead route via Varese and stop in Gallarate and Rho Fiera Milano.

The public transport operator warned of high passenger numbers during this time and recommends planning ahead and booking a seat.

ASTRA warns of Easter traffic on the roads in Switzerland

Not only will public transport be busy over the long Easter weekend, but so will the roads in Switzerland. The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) warns that it is expecting “heavy traffic, long queues, and significant traffic disruption over the Easter holidays”.

The north-south routes through the mountains, like Gotthard and San Bernardino, will be particularly busy. Roads to tourist destinations will also see an influx of drivers.

ASTRA expects the following roads to be busy this Easter:

Routes up to major ski resorts and near the Italian lakes are also expected to be very busy. Traffic jams will be heaviest heading southbound at the beginning of the holiday, while the worst northbound traffic is expected from Easter Sunday onwards.

Aside from roads and public transport, airports in Switzerland are likely to be busy too. You may want to leave some extra travel time just in case!

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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