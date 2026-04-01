These train and road routes will be busy over Easter in Switzerland

SBB has announced it will run extra trains to Ticino and Italy over the upcoming Easter holidays. ASTRA has also warned drivers that the roads in Switzerland will be particularly busy during this time, so expect some delays.

SBB announces additional trains to Ticino over Easter

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced it will once again operate extra trains between Ticino and German-speaking Switzerland during the upcoming Easter holiday. The sunny, Italian-speaking canton is a popular destination for many residents and tourists during peak travel times.

27 extra trains will run from Thursday, April 2 to Monday, April 6. The company will also add additional carriages so that there are around 70.000 extra seats.

Many also choose to head to Italy for a taste of la dolce vita so SBB will run three extra TILO-RE80 services to Milano Porta Garibaldi. The Lugano to Milan service, which usually runs through Chiasso, will instead route via Varese and stop in Gallarate and Rho Fiera Milano.