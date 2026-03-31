April 2026: 6 things affecting expats in Switzerland

The clocks have changed and a long Easter weekend is almost upon us. Before we indulge in a traditional egg smash or overeat Lindt chocolate bunnies, let’s take a look at the most important things affecting expats in Switzerland in April 2026: 1. Pyrotechnics ban in public places across Switzerland This month sees the introduction of new pyrotechnic regulations in Switzerland. From April 1, there will be a ban on lighting pyrotechnics in indoor public places, particularly bars and restaurants. This includes, for example, sparklers, smoke balls and flares. Pyrotechnics such as fireworks that already require permits will still be allowed. The change was decided by the Intercantonal Body for Technical Barriers to Trade (IOTH) following the New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana that killed 40 and injured many more. 2. Spring rules for dog walking in canton Zurich Anyone walking a dog in canton Zurich from April onwards will need to pay more attention as the rules are changing. From April 1 to July 31, pets must be kept on a lead when within 50 metres of the edge of a forest.

The yearly restrictions were introduced in 2023 to help protect ground-nesting birds and animals raising their young, such as deer and hares, during spring. Anyone who violates the leash law will face a fine of 60 Swiss francs from the police. 3. Swisscom subscriptions are increasing in price Customers who use Swisscom for their TV, internet or mobile phone will see subscriptions increase on April 1. Mobile and internet will go up by 1,90 francs per month, and TV and landline by 0,90 francs per month. According to Swisscom’s website, the price rise is intended to “offset the structural changes in the telecommunications market, coupled with declining revenues and rising costs as well as the high investments in network and service quality”. 4. Ban on Russian LNG in Switzerland The Federal Council has passed new measures which will ban the import and purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. This will come into effect on April 25 and “aims to reduce Russia’s revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which significantly contribute to financing the war against Ukraine”, states a government press release.