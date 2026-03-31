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April 2026: 6 things affecting expats in Switzerland

April 2026: 6 things affecting expats in Switzerland

Aitor Lamadrid Lopez / Shutterstock.com 

By Clara Bousfield

The clocks have changed and a long Easter weekend is almost upon us. Before we indulge in a traditional egg smash or overeat Lindt chocolate bunnies, let’s take a look at the most important things affecting expats in Switzerland in April 2026:

1. Pyrotechnics ban in public places across Switzerland

This month sees the introduction of new pyrotechnic regulations in Switzerland. From April 1, there will be a ban on lighting pyrotechnics in indoor public places, particularly bars and restaurants. This includes, for example, sparklers, smoke balls and flares. Pyrotechnics such as fireworks that already require permits will still be allowed. 

The change was decided by the Intercantonal Body for Technical Barriers to Trade (IOTH) following the New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana that killed 40 and injured many more.

Anyone walking a dog in canton Zurich from April onwards will need to pay more attention as the rules are changing. From April 1 to July 31, pets must be kept on a lead when within 50 metres of the edge of a forest.

The yearly restrictions were introduced in 2023 to help protect ground-nesting birds and animals raising their young, such as deer and hares, during spring. Anyone who violates the leash law will face a fine of 60 Swiss francs from the police.

Customers who use Swisscom for their TV, internet or mobile phone will see subscriptions increase on April 1. Mobile and internet will go up by 1,90 francs per month, and TV and landline by 0,90 francs per month.

According to Swisscom’s website, the price rise is intended to “offset the structural changes in the telecommunications market, coupled with declining revenues and rising costs as well as the high investments in network and service quality”.

The Federal Council has passed new measures which will ban the import and purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. This will come into effect on April 25 and “aims to reduce Russia’s revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which significantly contribute to financing the war against Ukraine”, states a government press release.

60 percent of flights to and from Basel EuroAirport will be cancelled from April 15 to May 30 due to runway renovations. The main runway at the airport will close during this time and flights will use a smaller secondary runway. Anyone wishing to travel for work or go on an Easter holiday may face higher prices as a result. 

6. Schools break for Easter and Sechseläuten returns

Easter is a little earlier this year and just around the corner. Good Friday falls on April 3 and Easter Monday on April 6, meaning most will benefit from a long weekend (make sure to check which public holidays apply in your canton).

Coinciding with Easter celebrations are school holidays, which vary in when they take place but tend to last around two weeks. 

Lastly, Sechseläuten returns to Zurich on April 20. While it’s not a public holiday, many companies give employees some of the day off to witness the burning of the Böögg snowman.

Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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