Switzerland inflation rises to 0,6% in April as fuel costs hit 2026 high

The annual inflation rate in Switzerland rose to 0,6 percent in April, as economists predicted, as energy costs due to the Iran war start to push up the cost of living.

Switzerland reports 0,6% inflation rate in April 2026

The effects of the conflict in the Middle East are starting to be felt in Switzerland. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the country’s annual inflation rate rose to 0,6 percent in April and, compared to March, inflation rose by 0,3 percent. This is a significant increase, according to Watson, and a level that hasn’t been seen in the country since 2024.

In April, the national consumer price index (CPI) also went up by 0,3 percent compared to March and reached 101,1 points. The CPI tracks price changes of around 1.000 goods and services that families use in Switzerland.

Swiss inflation remains comparatively low

The increase in inflation in Switzerland can be attributed to rising fuel costs, which, according to the Touring Club of Switzerland, have reached their highest level so far in 2026, prompting many economists to expect inflation to rise. Flights and package holidays have also gone up in price as airlines grapple with potential jet fuel shortages.