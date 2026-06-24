Swiss parliament backs criminal record checks for EU citizens

The Swiss parliament has backed a proposal that would require EU/EFTA citizens to pass a criminal records check before obtaining residency in Switzerland.

Swiss parliament backs SVP criminal record proposal

Both the National Council and the Council of States have approved a Swiss People’s Party (SVP) motion that would require anyone looking to obtain a Swiss residence permit, rent an apartment or apply for certain jobs “to submit a criminal record extract from their country of origin.”

According to a parliamentary press release, the two chambers want to “keep criminals out of Switzerland”.

The Federal Council “rejects the motion”, with Justice Minister Beat Jans expressing that Swiss authorities are already able to request criminal records of potential residents from outside of the EU (otherwise known as third-country nationals).