SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative fails in referendum vote

Voters in Switzerland have rejected the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) initiative “No 10 million Switzerland” (Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!), or the Sustainability Initiative, in a historic referendum. SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative fails to win over Swiss voters Switzerland, and much of Europe, held its breath as voters cast their ballots in a national referendum on Sunday, June 14, 2026. As the results ticked in, many residents and citizens may have let out a sigh of relief as the outcome was announced. After a long campaign from both sides, 54,79 percent voted “No” to putting a cap on Switzerland’s population. 45,21 percent voted “Yes”. Voter turnout was 58,86 percent, almost reaching 60 percent which is the “highest it has been in a long time”, according to 20 Minuten.

Switzerland divided over population cap proposal The results highlighted a divide in Switzerland, with Swiss cities strongly voting against the initiative: 83,6 percent in Bern, 75,9 percent in Zurich, 75,6 percent in Lausanne and, 69,7 percent in Lucerne. Rural parts of the country, on the other hand, largely accepted the proposal. The country was split regionally, too, as French-speaking Switzerland voted a resounding “No”. Canton Neuchâtel (67,3 percent), Geneva (65,4 percent), Vaud (64,5 percent) and Jura (59,9 percent) all rejected the initiative, while in German-speaking Switzerland, Appenzell Innerrhoden (65,9 percent), Schwyz (63,2 percent) and Uri (59,9 percent) all said "Yes". The build-up to the vote was years in the making, with the Swiss People’s Party calling on the government to take action if the country’s population exceeds 10 million people before 2050. The initiative called for “sustainable population development” to be written into the Swiss constitution. Amendment to Civil Service Act passes There was also a second national proposal on the referendum agenda, overshadowed by the Sustainability initiative. Voters approved an amendment to the Civil Service Act, with 52,46 percent voting in favour and 47,54 percent voting against it.

Currently, all male citizens are conscripted into military or civilian service, typically between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. People who object to compulsory military service can perform medical or administrative service in the military, or take part in the Swiss civilian service. The amendment to the Civil Service Act will make it more difficult for conscripts to opt into civilian service. The change to law is “a moderate reform intended to strengthen army resources during a time of heightened security concerns,” reports Watson. Civilian service recruits are expected to decrease by around 40 percent. Swiss referendums results June 2026 Here are the results of the two national referendums voted on in June 2026: "No 10 million Switzerland" Initiative results: Total votes: 3.301.519

Votes against: 1.808.916 (54,79 percent)

Votes in favour: 1.492.603 (45,21 percent) Amendment to the Civil Service Act results: Total votes: 3.222.221

Votes in favour: 1.690.343 (52,46 percent)

Votes against: 1.531.878 (47,54 percent) You can find a full breakdown on the government website.