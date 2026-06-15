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SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative fails in referendum vote

SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative fails in referendum vote

Image credit: J Aihoshiko / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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Voters in Switzerland have rejected the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) initiative “No 10 million Switzerland” (Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!), or the Sustainability Initiative, in a historic referendum.

SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative fails to win over Swiss voters

Switzerland, and much of Europe, held its breath as voters cast their ballots in a national referendum on Sunday, June 14, 2026. As the results ticked in, many residents and citizens may have let out a sigh of relief as the outcome was announced.

After a long campaign from both sides, 54,79 percent voted “No” to putting a cap on Switzerland’s population. 45,21 percent voted “Yes”.

Voter turnout was 58,86 percent, almost reaching 60 percent which is the “highest it has been in a long time”, according to 20 Minuten.

Switzerland divided over population cap proposal

The results highlighted a divide in Switzerland, with Swiss cities strongly voting against the initiative: 83,6 percent in Bern, 75,9 percent in Zurich, 75,6 percent in Lausanne and, 69,7 percent in Lucerne. Rural parts of the country, on the other hand, largely accepted the proposal.

The country was split regionally, too, as French-speaking Switzerland voted a resounding “No”.  Canton Neuchâtel (67,3 percent), Geneva (65,4 percent), Vaud (64,5 percent) and Jura (59,9 percent) all rejected the initiative, while in German-speaking Switzerland, Appenzell Innerrhoden (65,9 percent), Schwyz (63,2 percent) and Uri (59,9 percent) all said "Yes".

The build-up to the vote was years in the making, with the Swiss People’s Party calling on the government to take action if the country’s population exceeds 10 million people before 2050. The initiative called for “sustainable population development” to be written into the Swiss constitution.

Amendment to Civil Service Act passes

There was also a second national proposal on the referendum agenda, overshadowed by the Sustainability initiative. Voters approved an amendment to the Civil Service Act, with 52,46 percent voting in favour and 47,54 percent voting against it.

Currently, all male citizens are conscripted into military or civilian service, typically between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. People who object to compulsory military service can perform medical or administrative service in the military, or take part in the Swiss civilian service. The amendment to the Civil Service Act will make it more difficult for conscripts to opt into civilian service.

The change to law is “a moderate reform intended to strengthen army resources during a time of heightened security concerns,” reports Watson. Civilian service recruits are expected to decrease by around 40 percent.

Swiss referendums results June 2026 

Here are the results of the two national referendums voted on in June 2026:

"No 10 million Switzerland" Initiative results: 

Amendment to the Civil Service Act results:

You can find a full breakdown on the government website.

Find out more about the next Swiss referendums

The next set of Swiss national referendums is due to take place on September 27, 2026. Anyone in Switzerland who can vote will decide on the popular initiative “Preservation of Swiss neutrality (Neutrality Initiative)” and “For a secure food supply - by strengthening sustainable domestic production, more plant-based foods and clear drinking water (Food Initiative)”.

For more information on the next round of elections, check out the official government website.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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