E-ID coming to Switzerland from December 1

After voters in Switzerland approved the introduction of e-IDs in September 2025, the federal government has announced that they should be available for use from December 1, 2026.

Government strengthens e-ID data protection

The electronic identity card, or e-ID, is on its way to Switzerland this year. The Federal Council has announced that it expects people to be able to use e-IDs from December 1, a little later than the planned launch in summer 2026, reports SRF.

Prior to e-IDs becoming available to the public, the Swiss government wants to make improvements to “data protection, transparency and security in its application”, according to a Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) press release.

At the September referendum last year, the proposal to implement e-IDs passed narrowly by 50,4 percent of votes. Sceptics voiced concerns about privacy and data use.