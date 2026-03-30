E-ID coming to Switzerland from December 1
After voters in Switzerland approved the introduction of e-IDs in September 2025, the federal government has announced that they should be available for use from December 1, 2026.
Government strengthens e-ID data protection
The electronic identity card, or e-ID, is on its way to Switzerland this year. The Federal Council has announced that it expects people to be able to use e-IDs from December 1, a little later than the planned launch in summer 2026, reports SRF.
Prior to e-IDs becoming available to the public, the Swiss government wants to make improvements to “data protection, transparency and security in its application”, according to a Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) press release.
At the September referendum last year, the proposal to implement e-IDs passed narrowly by 50,4 percent of votes. Sceptics voiced concerns about privacy and data use.
To reassure those worried about data privacy, the FDJP has clarified that “only legally authorised providers will be able to request users' AHV (Swiss social security) numbers. Unauthorised requests will be automatically blocked by the swiyu wallet.”
E-ID offers new form of identification in Switzerland
The e-ID will be voluntary and free, acting as an official government document valid both online and in person. You will be able to order an e-ID via the swiyu application from around summertime and will need a Swiss ID card or a resident permit to do so.
The new form of identity will allow residents to prove their age or identification online when, for example, shopping for a product that requires age verification. According to the federal government’s website, you can use an e-ID to open a bank account, create an electronic signature, register for organ donation and prove your age, among other things.
Editor at IamExpat Media