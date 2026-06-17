Switzerland ranks as second-worst European country for tobacco prevention

Switzerland has placed second-to-last in Europe in a new ranking examining how much countries protect residents from tobacco and nicotine products.

Switzerland ranks 36th out of 37 for tobacco laws

Switzerland has scraped in at 36th place out of a total of 37 in the Tobacco Control Scale (TCS) 2025. Only Bosnia and Herzegovina beat the alpine nation to the bottom of the ranking.

Several policies in Switzerland contribute to the country’s low ranking. While advertising tobacco products is banned in public spaces where minors can see it (such as on public transport or on TV), there is a “tremendous loophole” in the law that companies use to advertise on private property, such as at events and in venues, according to the TCS.



Furthermore, Switzerland is the sole country in the report that has not yet ratified the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), and is therefore “unlikely to improve its ranking anytime soon”.

Switzerland has a long way to go

Markus Meury, media spokesperson at Addiction Switzerland, explains that another major problem is that young people can easily access nicotine products, which are “quite cheap in Switzerland”, reports SRF.