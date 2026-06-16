Anti-G7 demonstrators in Geneva clash with police

Ahead of the G7 summit taking place this week, just a hop across the Swiss border in France, protestors took to the streets in Geneva on Sunday, June 14. While remaining largely peaceful, demonstrations eventually turned violent and clashed with the police.

"No G7" activists march through Geneva

The annual G7 summit is taking place this week (June 15 to 17) against the backdrop of Lake Geneva in the town of Evian-les-Bains, France. The international forum is attended by leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

On Sunday, ahead of the conference starting, activist group “No G7” organised a protest that made its way through the centre of Geneva.

The group, according to its website, calls on people to protest against fascism, war, economic exploitation and militarisation, among other things. The summit, according to No G7, is where “great powers make decisions there in favour of the world's most privileged minority and to the detriment of more than 90 percent of the population”, reports SRF.