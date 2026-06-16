Anti-G7 demonstrators in Geneva clash with police
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Ahead of the G7 summit taking place this week, just a hop across the Swiss border in France, protestors took to the streets in Geneva on Sunday, June 14. While remaining largely peaceful, demonstrations eventually turned violent and clashed with the police.
"No G7" activists march through Geneva
The annual G7 summit is taking place this week (June 15 to 17) against the backdrop of Lake Geneva in the town of Evian-les-Bains, France. The international forum is attended by leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.
On Sunday, ahead of the conference starting, activist group “No G7” organised a protest that made its way through the centre of Geneva.
The group, according to its website, calls on people to protest against fascism, war, economic exploitation and militarisation, among other things. The summit, according to No G7, is where “great powers make decisions there in favour of the world's most privileged minority and to the detriment of more than 90 percent of the population”, reports SRF.
Around 20.000 people joined the demonstration on Sunday, according to a report by Watson. A route had been agreed with the police beforehand, and for much of the day the protest remained peaceful.
Many had a positive experience of the day, with some describing the protest as "joyful, it is festive, we dance. We want to defend our values, show our support for oppressed peoples, and give strength for the struggles."
Peaceful demonstrations turn violent
By the evening, however, the police were reportedly forced to break up the demonstration following hours of rising tension with a small minority of protestors.
Members of the “Black Bloc”, known for wearing all black clothes, were allegedly responsible for causing trouble as they set off fireworks, damaged bus stops and building windows, as well as setting fire to a Tesla and clashed directly with police. Tear gas and water cannons were deployed by police, and the original route was diverted.
Quentin Mayerat, assistant to National Councillor Rudi Berli, commented that the disruption "undermines the message of those who are demonstrating peacefully. I tried to speak with the Black Bloc to calm things down. A small minority came to engage in confrontations. That does not represent the dynamic of the demonstration."
Emergency services were already prepared for the protest following widespread anti-G8 demonstrations that made international news in 2003. Extra security precautions have also been put in place this week, for example several borders will be closed in Geneva for the summit’s duration.
Editor at IamExpat Media