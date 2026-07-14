EU bans hand luggage fees on flights from autumn 2027

The European Parliament has approved a new deal f air passenger rights for travellers in the EU. The changes are expected to be introduced in Switzerland in autumn 2027. As part of the new regulations, airlines will be banned from charging extra for hand luggage on flights.

EU to ban hand luggage fees from autumn 2027

The EU has finally secured a deal that improves air passenger rights after years of debate. Among the new rules, airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for small hand luggage.

Last year, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging hand luggage fees, but further approval was needed. Now, the plan is set to go ahead and will likely be implemented from next year. The rules will also likely apply in Switzerland, reports Blick.

Under the new rules, airline passengers travelling within the EU will have the right to carry a personal bag, such as a handbag or rucksack measuring 40x30x15 centimetres, and a small hand luggage bag weighing no more than 7 kilograms, free of charge.