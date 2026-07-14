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EU bans hand luggage fees on flights from autumn 2027

EU bans hand luggage fees on flights from autumn 2027

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By
Clara Bousfield
Simone Jacobs

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The European Parliament has approved a new deal f air passenger rights for travellers in the EU. The changes are expected to be introduced in Switzerland in autumn 2027.  As part of the new regulations, airlines will be banned from charging extra for hand luggage on flights.

EU to ban hand luggage fees from autumn 2027

The EU has finally secured a deal that improves air passenger rights after years of debate. Among the new rules, airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for small hand luggage. 

Last year, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging hand luggage fees, but further approval was needed. Now, the plan is set to go ahead and will likely be implemented from next year. The rules will also likely apply in Switzerland, reports Blick.

Under the new rules, airline passengers travelling within the EU will have the right to carry a personal bag, such as a handbag or rucksack measuring 40x30x15 centimetres, and a small hand luggage bag weighing no more than 7 kilograms, free of charge. 

While airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for carrying these items, they will be able to offer cheaper tickets for passengers who voluntarily choose to travel without hand luggage. This means that flight prices could increase, especially among budget airlines, such as EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air, which charge extra for overhead bags, reports EuroNews

Strengthening passenger rights in the EU

Passengers aren't just set to benefit from no more hand luggage fees. The European Parliament is also maintaining the passenger's right to compensation.

If a flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, a passenger can claim compensation ranging from 250 to 600 euros, depending on the flight distance. Airlines can reduce compensation by 50 percent for long flights by offering alternative flights or if the problem was caused by an event beyond the airline’s control, such as a natural disaster, weather, war or strikes. 

If a flight has been cancelled, airlines will have to offer an alternative option within three hours.

MEPs also want to ensure that airlines seat children under 14 years old next to the adult accompanying them at no extra cost. “The same right will apply to passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility, and to pregnant women,” according to a press release by the European Parliament. 

This article originally appeared on IamExpat the Netherlands.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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