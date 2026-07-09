Airports brace for summer delays as EU rejects calls to pause EES

The European Union (EU) has refused to hit pause on the new Entry/Exit System (EES) to help airports and airlines deal with the upcoming summer holidays and a surge in travellers.

EU says suspending EES is "not needed" and "not possible"

Last week, the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe called on EU President Ursula von der Leyen to temporarily suspend the EES system. According to reports by the Guardian, the EU has since rejected the proposal, meaning the biometric border control system will remain in place.

While recognising that out of a total of 1.500 EU border crossing points, there are “20 difficult spots” where extensive queues are a problem, a full-blown suspension of the entry system was “not needed” and also “not possible”.

The EU explained that it would be infeasible for the system to operate in only some countries and could lead to an “unfortunate situation of travellers stranded at border crossings.”