EU urged to suspend EES ahead of busy summer period

The European Union (EU) is being called on by airports and airlines to temporarily suspend the Entry/Exit System (EES) to cope with the upcoming busy summer period, or risk “undermining EU reputation” among international travellers.

EU airports and borders under “unsustainable pressure”

The Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, representing airlines and airports, has written an open letter to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, urging the bloc to suspend the EES system over the busy summer travel period.

The letter explained that while the peak travel period is yet to begin, “passengers have already been forced to queue for extended periods outside terminal buildings and on exposed aprons because border control facilities cannot process arrivals quickly enough.”

The EES was fully implemented on April 10, 2026, and requires non-EU citizens to log their passport details and biometric data when they initially enter any EU or Shengen Area country, before proceeding to passport control.