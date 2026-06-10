EES rollout causes up to 2,5-hour waits at Swiss airports
Just over eight weeks after the European Union’s new Entry/Exit system (EES) was fully rolled out, airports in Switzerland are warning of longer wait times at border control.
Zurich Airport wait times taking a hit
Travellers at Zurich Airport are experiencing longer waiting times at passport control due to the EES, reaching one to two hours in some cases, according to blue News. Delays are particularly bad when several planes arrive from countries outside the Schengen Area.
Anyone entering or leaving Switzerland without an EU/Schengen-Area passport or residence permit must now provide border authorities with additional details before going they can enter the country.
“The process is therefore quite time-consuming,” says a Zurich Airport spokesperson. Generally, the EES has been running smoothly, but delays “have occurred and may continue to occur”. This could, however, improve in the future as systems are tested and staff become more familiar with the process.
EES works well despite delays, says border security
Meanwhile, at Geneva Airport, where the EES system has been operating since October 2025, passport delays have fluctuated depending on the time of year. January and February 2026 were particularly busy as many flocked to Switzerland for a ski holiday.
“On the most difficult day, the waiting time was two and a half hours,” confirmed a Geneva Airport spokesperson. Despite this, the Federal Office for Customers and Border Security (BAZG) told blue News that the EES system is “functioning well overall” even though it has “increased inspection times”.
While the new EU rules may not apply to anyone with a Swiss passport or residence permit, airports may still be particularly busy, so it’s worth checking the recommended arrival times ahead of travelling.
Editor at IamExpat Media