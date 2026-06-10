EES rollout causes up to 2,5-hour waits at Swiss airports

Just over eight weeks after the European Union’s new Entry/Exit system (EES) was fully rolled out, airports in Switzerland are warning of longer wait times at border control.

Zurich Airport wait times taking a hit

Travellers at Zurich Airport are experiencing longer waiting times at passport control due to the EES, reaching one to two hours in some cases, according to blue News. Delays are particularly bad when several planes arrive from countries outside the Schengen Area.

Anyone entering or leaving Switzerland without an EU/Schengen-Area passport or residence permit must now provide border authorities with additional details before going they can enter the country.

“The process is therefore quite time-consuming,” says a Zurich Airport spokesperson. Generally, the EES has been running smoothly, but delays “have occurred and may continue to occur”. This could, however, improve in the future as systems are tested and staff become more familiar with the process.