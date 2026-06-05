Zurich’s top baby names of 2025 revealed

The City of Zurich has revealed which were the most popular baby names in 2025. Emma, Sofia and Sophia for girls, and Finn and Louis for boys, took the top spaces as the most common names.

Most popular baby names in Zurich

In 2025, Zurich echoed with the sound of newborn cries as 4.525 babies were born in Switzerland’s largest city. In a press release, the City of Zurich revealed that parents continued to choose a variety of names: 1.098 different girls’ names were chosen and 1.159 different boys' names.

And the most popular of these? Three girls' names jointly claimed top spot as most frequently used baby names: Emma, Sofia and Sophia. All have remained popular in Switzerland in recent years, with Emma taking the top spot nationwide in 2024. Olivia and Mila followed in second and third place, respectively.

Finn and Louis were a favourite among families, claiming joint first place as the most popular boys’ names in 2025. Leon, Emil and Theo were close behind.