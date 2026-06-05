Zurich’s top baby names of 2025 revealed
The City of Zurich has revealed which were the most popular baby names in 2025. Emma, Sofia and Sophia for girls, and Finn and Louis for boys, took the top spaces as the most common names.
Most popular baby names in Zurich
In 2025, Zurich echoed with the sound of newborn cries as 4.525 babies were born in Switzerland’s largest city. In a press release, the City of Zurich revealed that parents continued to choose a variety of names: 1.098 different girls’ names were chosen and 1.159 different boys' names.
And the most popular of these? Three girls' names jointly claimed top spot as most frequently used baby names: Emma, Sofia and Sophia. All have remained popular in Switzerland in recent years, with Emma taking the top spot nationwide in 2024. Olivia and Mila followed in second and third place, respectively.
Finn and Louis were a favourite among families, claiming joint first place as the most popular boys’ names in 2025. Leon, Emil and Theo were close behind.
Middle names becoming more popular
The City of Zurich also noted a new trend among babies born last year. Mums and dads are increasingly opting to give their babies a middle name. In 2025, 53,2 percent of all newborn babies were given a second (or middle) name, up 1,7 percentage points compared to 2024.
Out of babies who were given a short first name made up of just three letters (such as Ida and Leo), around 60 percent were given a middle name. The trend reverses for babies with a 10-letter first name, with just 31 percent being registered with a second name.
Most popular boys' and girls' names in Zurich
In all, here is a list of the 10 most popular girls’ names in Zurich in 2025 (and how many babies were given the name):
- =1. Emma (19)
- =1. Sofia (19)
- =1. Sophia (19)
- 2. Olivia (18)
- 3. Mila (17)
- 4. Anna (15)
- =5. Cleo (14)
- =5. Ella (14)
- =5. Ida (14)
- =5. Paula (14)
Below is a list of the 10 most popular boys’ names in Zurich in 2025 (and how many babies were given the name):
- =1. Finn (22)
- =1. Louis (22)
- 2. Leon (19)
- =3. Emil (18)
- =3. Theo (18)
- 4. Noah (17)
- =5. Gabriel (16)
- =5. Leonardo (16)
- =6. Felix (15)
- =6. Leo (15)
- =6. Luca (15)
Find the full report here.
Editor at IamExpat Media