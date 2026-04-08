What are families in Switzerland worried about in 2026?
A new report by Pax and Pro Familia has revealed that money, particularly the cost of health insurance premiums, continues to be the biggest concern for families living in Switzerland.
Pax and Pro Familia release latest Swiss Family Barometer
Pax and Pro Familia Switzerland have released the fourth edition of the Swiss Family Barometer, a report that analyses what life is like for families in Switzerland and the issues that worry them.
The Swiss Family Barometer 2026 is based on a survey of 2.036 families from across the country. The results show that “everyday lives of families in Switzerland are diverse, demanding and often characterised by contracts”. While many respondents reported a “high satisfaction with their own family life”, they also experience “financial pressure” and “view the future with scepticism”.
79 percent of survey respondents said they were satisfied with their family life, yet over 75 percent also expect life to get more difficult in Switzerland over the next three years.
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Money main concern for families in Switzerland
According to the report, money remained top of mind for most families. In particular, the cost of health insurance premiums, which rose again in 2026, was a concern for 49 percent of respondents. In 2023, 34 percent of respondents named this as a top issue.
Inflation/rising costs (37 percent), health (26 percent) and housing costs (25 percent) were also top issues for Swiss families. Holidays, restaurants and leisure are the things people are typically cutting back on to save money.
Social media use rose as a concern among families, with 22 percent saying they were concerned about it compared to 20 percent in 2025. Around a third want better child protection measures on social media.
In all, here are the top 10 things that families in Switzerland are worried about (percent of respondents):
- Health insurance premiums (49 percent)
- Inflation/rising prices (37 percent)
- Health (26 percent)
- Housing costs (25 percent)
- School system and education policy (23 percent)
- Social media (22 percent)
- Job security/unemployment (15 percent)
- Retirement provision (15 percent)
- Immigration and asylum (13 percent)
- Childcare (13 percent)
Read the latest Swiss family barometer here.
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Editor at IamExpat Media