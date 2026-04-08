What are families in Switzerland worried about in 2026?

A new report by Pax and Pro Familia has revealed that money, particularly the cost of health insurance premiums, continues to be the biggest concern for families living in Switzerland.

Pax and Pro Familia release latest Swiss Family Barometer

Pax and Pro Familia Switzerland have released the fourth edition of the Swiss Family Barometer, a report that analyses what life is like for families in Switzerland and the issues that worry them.

The Swiss Family Barometer 2026 is based on a survey of 2.036 families from across the country. The results show that “everyday lives of families in Switzerland are diverse, demanding and often characterised by contracts”. While many respondents reported a “high satisfaction with their own family life”, they also experience “financial pressure” and “view the future with scepticism”.

79 percent of survey respondents said they were satisfied with their family life, yet over 75 percent also expect life to get more difficult in Switzerland over the next three years.