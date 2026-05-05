It now takes 28 years to save for a house in Switzerland

Against the backdrop of a housing shortage and global uncertainty, house and apartment prices in Switzerland have gone up by 1,5 percent so far in 2026.

House prices in Switzerland up 1,5% so far in 2026

The price of buying a house in Switzerland continues to get more and more expensive, according to the latest report from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). In the first quarter of 2026, the Swiss Residential Property Price Index (IMPI) rose by 1,5 percent. The IMPI is used to track the development of house prices across the country.

The price of single-family homes rose by 1,1 percent compared to the previous quarter, and apartments went up by 1,8 percent. Urban municipalities within large metropolitan areas in cities such as Zurich, Geneva and Basel saw the biggest increase with house and apartment prices up 3,1 percent.

The latest statistics continue the trend seen in 2025, where the cost of investing in a property increased by an average of 4,6 percent across the entire year, according to an earlier FSO report.