SBB launches Sunflower Lanyards for people with hidden disabilities in Switzerland
SBB has announced it is making Sunflowr Lanyards available at all travel centres in Switzerland following successful trials. The lanyard is for travellers with hidden disabilities who may need some additional help.
Sunflower Lanyards available throughout Switzerland
Following a successful test last year, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced that Sunflower Lanyards will be available for public transport users across Switzerland. The sunflower-patterned lanyard is worn voluntarily by people with hidden disabilities to indicate that they may need some extra help and consideration.
Sunflower Lanyards are now available at all SBB travel centres. The lanyard is free, and there is no need to prove a disability. According to an SBB press release, employees have been trained to help people who may find travel difficult.
Around 20 percent of the Swiss population has a disability, and 80 percent of these are invisible, reports Watson. An invisible disability could include depression, autism, difficulty hearing, anxiety, dementia, multiple sclerosis and much more.
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SBB Sunflower Lanyard trial successful
SBB first trialled the Sunflower Lanyards in Zurich, Geneva, St. Gallen, Zug and Vaud, making 10.000 lanyards available to those who may need them. The test was successful and, according to head of the SBB Competence Centre for Accessibility and Inclusion Esther Buchmüller, “There [was] a lot of interest and the response has been very positive”.
The lanyards are also on offer at Zurich Airport and from SWISS, the Basel Transport Authority, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway, Aargau Transport and the Technorama science centre in Winterthur.
“The more companies participate, the more effective the support for travellers”, continues Buchmüller. It’s also important that the public understand their meaning: “Only when fellow passengers and staff know what the sunflower symbolises and how they can support people with invisible disabilities in specific situations will the initiative fulfil its purpose."
The lanyards originate from the UK-based Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organisation, which aims to “transform everyday interactions for people with non-visible disabilities”. Wearing a Sunflower Lanyard means “that you may need a helping hand, understanding, or more time in shops, at work, on transport or in public spaces.” The discreet lanyard has been adopted by several countries globally.
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