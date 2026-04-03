SBB launches Sunflower Lanyards for people with hidden disabilities in Switzerland

SBB has announced it is making Sunflowr Lanyards available at all travel centres in Switzerland following successful trials. The lanyard is for travellers with hidden disabilities who may need some additional help.

Sunflower Lanyards available throughout Switzerland

Following a successful test last year, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced that Sunflower Lanyards will be available for public transport users across Switzerland. The sunflower-patterned lanyard is worn voluntarily by people with hidden disabilities to indicate that they may need some extra help and consideration.

Sunflower Lanyards are now available at all SBB travel centres. The lanyard is free, and there is no need to prove a disability. According to an SBB press release, employees have been trained to help people who may find travel difficult.

Around 20 percent of the Swiss population has a disability, and 80 percent of these are invisible, reports Watson. An invisible disability could include depression, autism, difficulty hearing, anxiety, dementia, multiple sclerosis and much more.