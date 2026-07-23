Migros named most popular of all supermarkets in Switzerland in 2026

Migros has beaten Coop to the top spot as Switzerland's most popular supermarket and retailer in 2026, according to a Moneyland study.

Migros vs Coop: how Migros held onto top spot

The battle over which Swiss supermarket rules them all has been fought for years, particularly among retail giants Migros and Coop. Recent Moneyland research has revealed that Migros, founded in 1925 in Zurich, has managed to defend its title as the best grocery store in Switzerland.

Research institute Ipsos, on behalf of Moneyland, asked 1.500 people how satisfied they were with different shops in Switzerland. Respondents ranked retailers on a scale of 1 (not at all satisfied) to 10 (completely satisfied).

Migros topped the ranking with 7,6 points, followed by Coop and Digitec Galaxus (often referred to as Swiss Amazon) in second place with 7,4 points. All had the satisfaction rating of “good”.