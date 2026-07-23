Migros named most popular of all supermarkets in Switzerland in 2026
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Migros has beaten Coop to the top spot as Switzerland's most popular supermarket and retailer in 2026, according to a Moneyland study.
Migros vs Coop: how Migros held onto top spot
The battle over which Swiss supermarket rules them all has been fought for years, particularly among retail giants Migros and Coop. Recent Moneyland research has revealed that Migros, founded in 1925 in Zurich, has managed to defend its title as the best grocery store in Switzerland.
Research institute Ipsos, on behalf of Moneyland, asked 1.500 people how satisfied they were with different shops in Switzerland. Respondents ranked retailers on a scale of 1 (not at all satisfied) to 10 (completely satisfied).
Migros topped the ranking with 7,6 points, followed by Coop and Digitec Galaxus (often referred to as Swiss Amazon) in second place with 7,4 points. All had the satisfaction rating of “good”.
At the other end of the scale, Lipo, a discount furniture store, and department store Loeb achieved only a “satisfactory” rating with 5,9 points and 5,8 points respectively.
Interestingly, the results showed that residents are not totally satisfied with any shop: “not a single retailer achieved a rating higher than good,” commented Blick.
Regional shopping preferences revealed
Swiss shops fared better depending on whether they were in German- or French-speaking Switzerland, highlighting a regional difference in preferences.
People in German-speaking Switzerland are more satisfied with the German drugstore Müller, awarding it 7,2 points, whereas in French-speaking Switzerland the store only received 6,4 points. The trend flips for sporting shop Decathlon: it received 7,2 points from French-speaking Switzerland and 6,8 from German-speaking Switzerland.
Residents of French-speaking Switzerland are particularly unhappy with the bookstore Orell Füssli, giving it a “sufficient” rating with 5,6 points. German-speaking Switzerland is happier, awarding it 7,2 points.
Discount supermarkets like Lidl Schweiz, Aldi Suisse, and Denner remain the most popular choices for cheap groceries in Switzerland, although Aldi Suisse appeared to be less popular among French speakers.
Top 10 best-rated supermarkets and shops in Switzerland
According to the Moneyland survey, these are the shops in Switzerland that residents are most satisfied with (score out of 10):
- Migros (7,6)
- Coop (7,4)
- Digitec Galaxus (7,4)
- Ikea (7,2)
- Landi (7,2)
- Lidl Schweiz (7,2)
- Denner (7,1)
- Müller (7,1)
- Otto’s (7,1)
- Aldi Suisse (7,0)
Editor at IamExpat Media