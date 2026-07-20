Lucerne Summer Festival
Lucerne Summer Festival
Lucerne Summer Festival is a world-renowned classical music festival in Lucerne, taking place for five weeks with over 130 concerts. Get ready to attend electrifying performances in the heart of Switzerland, as part of a long-running festival that simultaneously honours old traditions and covers new terrain in classical music.
Choose from over 130 concerts at Lucerne Summer Festival
Lucerne Festival is one of the leading classical music festivals in the world. The Lucerne Festival comprises three different events: the original, signature event that takes place in summer, known as Lucerne Summer Festival, a smaller festival in springtime, Lucerne Spring Festival and Lucerne Festival Forward, which takes place in winter and focuses on contemporary music.
There are no less than eight world premieres lined up for the 2026 edition of the festival, and over 60 free events!
Photo credit: © Peter Fischli / Lucerne Festival
Lucerne Summer Festival locations
The festival is centred around KKL Lucerne (Lucerne Concert and Congress Centre). Other festival locations during Lucerne Summer Festival 2025 include Lucaskirche (St Luke's Church), Jesuitenkirche (Jesuit Church), Hochschule Luzern Musik (Lucerne School of Music), Luzerner Theatre and more. There are also lots of free open-air concerts for families in the Old Town of Lucerne.
World-class music at Lucerne Summer Festival
At Lucerne Summer Festival, classical music enthusiasts converge as next-level musicians from all over the world take to the stage each summer. The event is renowned for legendary figures in the classical music world on its stage, whilst the next generation is simultaneously encouraged in the Lucerne Festival Academy.
Pre-eminent artists are featured each year at the festival. The Lucerne Festival Orchestra is formed each year, made up of guest players from around the world. Not only that, but some of the world's most prominent orchestras also give concerts, such as the Berlin Philharmonic from Berlin, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra from Amsterdam and so many more.
Get your tickets to Lucerne Summer Festival
Thanks to its central location, Lucerne can be reached very easily from other Swiss cities by public transportation, so plan your trip and book your tickets! Tickets are available on the Lucerne Festival website.
Video credit: Youtube / Lucerne Festival
Thumb photo credit: © Patrick Hürlimann / Lucerne Festival