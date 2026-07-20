Lucerne Summer Festival is a world-renowned classical music festival in Lucerne, taking place for five weeks with over 130 concerts. Get ready to attend electrifying performances in the heart of Switzerland, as part of a long-running festival that simultaneously honours old traditions and covers new terrain in classical music.

Choose from over 130 concerts at Lucerne Summer Festival

Lucerne Festival is one of the leading classical music festivals in the world. The Lucerne Festival comprises three different events: the original, signature event that takes place in summer, known as Lucerne Summer Festival, a smaller festival in springtime, Lucerne Spring Festival and Lucerne Festival Forward, which takes place in winter and focuses on contemporary music.

There are no less than eight world premieres lined up for the 2026 edition of the festival, and over 60 free events!

Photo credit: © Peter Fischli / Lucerne Festival