Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Luzern Live

Luzern Live

Header photo: © Elmar Bossard

Luzern Live

-
Various venues Lucerne
25 Swiss francs for a Live Pass

Luzern Live brings more than 60 bands and 40 DJs to the heart of Lucerne, with multiple free concerts in the main square and a really great atmosphere. For 10 days each summer, festival-goers can stroll between the seven different stages and the market stalls offering food, drink and a festive atmosphere.

There are two main pillars of the festival, the free outdoor concerts, which you can attend with "no strings attached", and the ticketed part of the festival, where concerts are held at the city's main concert hall and tickets have to be reserved in advance. You can also buy a Live Pass that gets you access to multiple ticketed concerts at a great rate.

Luzern Live StagePhoto: © Jessica Christ

Free concerts at Luzern Live

Concerts on Europaplatz and at the Pavilion are free for everyone! If you'd like to simply soak up the atmosphere of the city during the event and attend free concerts without buying a ticket to the main festival stages, then simply book your public transport tickets and accommodation and get yourself to Lucerne. The city is located in the centre of Switzerland, so it is easy to reach from Swiss cities like Zurich and Geneva.

Luzern Live 2026 main lineup

Here is the main lineup for Luzern Live 2026, performing in the concert hall of the KKL (Lucerne Concert and Congress Centre):

  • Akryl
  • Danitsa
  • Il Mago Del Gelato
  • La De Triana
  • Melicious
  • Midnight Generation
  • Brandão, Faber, Hunger
  • And many more!

Luzern Live MarketsPhoto: © Jessica Christ

Luzern Live venues and opening times

Here's an overview of the venues and opening times daily from July 16, 2026:

  • Pavilion: 11.45am-1am
  • Europaplatz: 11.45am-1am
  • Schweizerhof Outdoor Stage: 6pm-10pm
  • Schweizerhof Zeugheersaal: 10pm-3.30am (Concert/DJ)
  • KKL Electric Terrace: Sunday-Thursday 6pm-11pm
  • KKL Electric Terrace: Friday-Saturday 5pm-12am
  • KKL Klub: Sunday-Wednesday 9.30pm-3am
  • KKL Klub: Thursday-Saturday 9.30pm-4am

The concert hall at the KKL Lucerne opens approximately one hour before the concert begins and closes approximately one hour after the end of the concert. Afterwards, you can continue the party in the KKL Klub.

Get your Luzern Live tickets

Get your tickets or passes on the Luzern Live website. Your concert ticket also grants you access to the Electric Terrace and the KKL KLUB that evening.

For 25 Swiss francs, the Luzern Live Pass allows you to attend all concerts at the Hotel Schweizerhof, access to the Electric Terrace, the KKL KLUB (except Saturdays), and use the Raiffeisen shuttle boat for 10 days.

From June until the start of the festival, you can get a five-franc discount on the Live Pass at the following six Migros stores in the city of Lucerne and the surrounding area: Schweizerhof, Waldstätter, Würzenbach, Schönbühl, Ebikon - Mall of Switzerland and Kriens Hofmatt. Check out the Luzern Live website for more information.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Pathé Expat Night
Pathé Balexert | Pathé Dietlikon | Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Mindfulness retreat at Parkhotel Gunten on Lake Thun
-
Parkhotel Gunten, Seestrasse 90, 3654 Gunten
IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
Online
Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
-
Uptown & Theater Spirgarten
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout SwitzerlandSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.