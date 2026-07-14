Luzern Live brings more than 60 bands and 40 DJs to the heart of Lucerne, with multiple free concerts in the main square and a really great atmosphere. For 10 days each summer, festival-goers can stroll between the seven different stages and the market stalls offering food, drink and a festive atmosphere.

There are two main pillars of the festival, the free outdoor concerts, which you can attend with "no strings attached", and the ticketed part of the festival, where concerts are held at the city's main concert hall and tickets have to be reserved in advance. You can also buy a Live Pass that gets you access to multiple ticketed concerts at a great rate.

Photo: © Jessica Christ

Free concerts at Luzern Live

Concerts on Europaplatz and at the Pavilion are free for everyone! If you'd like to simply soak up the atmosphere of the city during the event and attend free concerts without buying a ticket to the main festival stages, then simply book your public transport tickets and accommodation and get yourself to Lucerne. The city is located in the centre of Switzerland, so it is easy to reach from Swiss cities like Zurich and Geneva.