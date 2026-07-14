Luzern Live
Header photo: © Elmar Bossard
Luzern Live
Luzern Live brings more than 60 bands and 40 DJs to the heart of Lucerne, with multiple free concerts in the main square and a really great atmosphere. For 10 days each summer, festival-goers can stroll between the seven different stages and the market stalls offering food, drink and a festive atmosphere.
There are two main pillars of the festival, the free outdoor concerts, which you can attend with "no strings attached", and the ticketed part of the festival, where concerts are held at the city's main concert hall and tickets have to be reserved in advance. You can also buy a Live Pass that gets you access to multiple ticketed concerts at a great rate.
Photo: © Jessica Christ
Free concerts at Luzern Live
Concerts on Europaplatz and at the Pavilion are free for everyone! If you'd like to simply soak up the atmosphere of the city during the event and attend free concerts without buying a ticket to the main festival stages, then simply book your public transport tickets and accommodation and get yourself to Lucerne. The city is located in the centre of Switzerland, so it is easy to reach from Swiss cities like Zurich and Geneva.
Luzern Live 2026 main lineup
Here is the main lineup for Luzern Live 2026, performing in the concert hall of the KKL (Lucerne Concert and Congress Centre):
- Akryl
- Danitsa
- Il Mago Del Gelato
- La De Triana
- Melicious
- Midnight Generation
- Brandão, Faber, Hunger
- And many more!
Photo: © Jessica Christ
Luzern Live venues and opening times
Here's an overview of the venues and opening times daily from July 16, 2026:
- Pavilion: 11.45am-1am
- Europaplatz: 11.45am-1am
- Schweizerhof Outdoor Stage: 6pm-10pm
- Schweizerhof Zeugheersaal: 10pm-3.30am (Concert/DJ)
- KKL Electric Terrace: Sunday-Thursday 6pm-11pm
- KKL Electric Terrace: Friday-Saturday 5pm-12am
- KKL Klub: Sunday-Wednesday 9.30pm-3am
- KKL Klub: Thursday-Saturday 9.30pm-4am
The concert hall at the KKL Lucerne opens approximately one hour before the concert begins and closes approximately one hour after the end of the concert. Afterwards, you can continue the party in the KKL Klub.
Get your Luzern Live tickets
Get your tickets or passes on the Luzern Live website. Your concert ticket also grants you access to the Electric Terrace and the KKL KLUB that evening.
For 25 Swiss francs, the Luzern Live Pass allows you to attend all concerts at the Hotel Schweizerhof, access to the Electric Terrace, the KKL KLUB (except Saturdays), and use the Raiffeisen shuttle boat for 10 days.
From June until the start of the festival, you can get a five-franc discount on the Live Pass at the following six Migros stores in the city of Lucerne and the surrounding area: Schweizerhof, Waldstätter, Würzenbach, Schönbühl, Ebikon - Mall of Switzerland and Kriens Hofmatt. Check out the Luzern Live website for more information.