Lausanne
14

rental properties in Lausanne

Apartment
Lausanne
25m2
Yes
CHF 2.430per month
Apartment
Lausanne
80m2
2
Yes
CHF 2.100per month
House
Lausanne
1
CHF 800per month
Apartment
Lausanne
103m2
3
Yes
CHF 4.800per month
Apartment
Lausanne
90m2
2
Yes
CHF 3.850per month
Apartment
Lausanne
53m2
1
CHF 4.025per month
Apartment
Lausanne
75m2
2
Yes
CHF 4.559per month
Apartment
Lausanne
30m2
Yes
CHF 2.630per month
Apartment
Lausanne
20m2
Yes
CHF 2.284per month
Apartment
Lausanne
36m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.600per month
Apartment
Lausanne
35m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.600per month
Apartment
Lausanne
30m2
Yes
CHF 2.630per month
Apartment
Lausanne
50m2
1
Yes
CHF 4.026per month
Apartment
Lausanne
75m2
2
Yes
CHF 4.930per month

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