A growing number of people in Switzerland are facing existential fears over an intensifying housing shortage, with recent data revealing that many residents now worry about losing their homes. The crunch has driven intense public debate as the country prepares for a series of crucial votes on housing and immigration. Survey reveals widespread anxiety over housing shortages According to a recent survey conducted by Comparis, more than half of the population believes there is a fundamental lack of available living space in the country. The study found that 29 percent of respondents have struggled to find or keep a suitable apartment over the past 24 months, a figure that rises to 32 percent in urban centres. Additionally, 20 percent of adults currently fear losing their accommodation. The issue is particularly acute for young adults aged 18 to 35, where 44 percent reported difficulties securing housing. Commenting on the findings, property expert Harry Büsser told blue News, “If one in five adults is afraid of losing their home, it's fundamentally about security, predictability and ultimately quality of life.” Büsser added that state interventions like rent caps or promoting cooperative housing might not solve the core problem if overall construction fails to reduce the shortage.

Zurich voters to address eviction fears and rent caps The public anxiety comes just weeks before a series of important referendums scheduled for June 14, 2026. In Canton Zurich, where affordable apartments have become exceptionally scarce, voters will decide on two competing initiatives put forward by local tenants' associations and backed by left-leaning political committees. The first, the “housing initiative”, proposes creating a public-law cantonal housing association backed by 500 million francs of start-up capital to increase the supply of affordable properties. The second local measure, the “housing protection initiative”, aims to shield tenants from evictions by allowing municipalities to temporarily limit rent increases following major renovations or conversions. A survey by the local tenants’ association highlighted the depth of the issue in the region, indicating that 84 percent of tenants in Zurich are currently worried about being evicted. National referendum targets immigration and a population cap Meanwhile, on a national level, voters will also cast their ballots on a controversial population cap proposal championed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP). The initiative seeks to limit the permanent resident population of Switzerland to 10 million before 2050. Proponents argue that rapid population growth is overwhelming public infrastructure and driving the housing squeeze, particularly near prosperous business hubs like Canton Zug. However, the initiative faces strong opposition from business groups and the ruling Federal Council, who warn it could severely damage trade relations and jeopardise freedom of movement agreements with the EU. Opponents point out that more than one in four residents in Switzerland are currently internationals, and restricting access to global talent could significantly choke off the local economy.