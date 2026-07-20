Renting in Zurich often beats buying a home in 2026, ZKB finds

Zurich Cantonal Bank has found that long-term tenants are more often than not better off continuing to rent rather than investing in a property in Zurich.

Understanding the "retention bonus" in the Zurich housing market

The Swiss housing market is under pressure, with high prices and often too few homes for the number of people. New analysis by Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB), reported by 20 Minuten, has revealed that residents are now frequently better off renting an apartment in Zurich than buying a home.

This “trend reversal” means that while buying a home in Zurich used to work out cheaper in the long run, continuing to rent an apartment is the more economical option in 2026.

The reason, according to the bank, is that tenants who live in the same apartment for a number of years benefit from a “retention bonus”, where they end up paying less rent than if they started a new tenancy.