In Zurich’s highly segmented property market, micro-location can dramatically influence value. Properties around Lake Zurich and the Greater Zurich Area command premium prices, with lake views alone potentially adding several hundred thousand francs to a valuation.

Location, as always, is the dominant factor. “Everything around Lake Zurich or close to Zurich is very highly priced, especially newer buildings or detached houses,” Carmen says.

Before making any improvements, it helps to understand what buyers in this region are actually paying for.

, combines deep local expertise with a highly personalised boutique approach. Below, she shares what actually moves the needle when it comes to getting the most from a sale.

Having lived in Zurich for more than 25 years and worked in the region’s premium property market for over 15 years, Carmen Tröndle, founder of

Selling a property in Zurich is rarely straightforward. The market is competitive, buyers are informed, and the gap between a well-presented home and a neglected one can translate directly into hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs. Yet many sellers still arrive on the market underprepared... and pay the price.

"I always say to my clients: think about how you'd feel walking into a house for the first time," she explains. "It's the same as selling a car. You tidy it up; you make it presentable. The same logic applies to a home. There's no second chance for the first impression."

One of the most frequent issues Carmen encounters is sellers who underestimate the importance of first impressions and overestimate what a buyer will overlook.

Demand in the region is high, driven in part by a large international workforce. Many buyers arriving with senior-level salaries at global companies are accustomed to quality and will pay accordingly, but only if the property can justify the price.

Beyond that, buyers look closely at size, condition, architectural style, and access to infrastructure; schools, public transport, and everyday amenities all factor in.

Visible damage, leaking taps and broken fittings signal to buyers that deeper maintenance may have been neglected. Address them before any viewing.

Not every renovation delivers a return. The key is prioritising improvements that buyers will notice and value, avoiding costly upgrades that won't be recouped in the sale price.

The fix is rarely expensive. A fresh coat of paint, a thorough clean, some decluttering, and the removal of overly personal items like family photographs can meaningfully change how a property feels during a viewing.

Small details such as scuff marks on walls, holes left from pictures, cluttered rooms, and furniture that blocks natural light, all send subtle signals to buyers. They suggest neglect, raise questions about maintenance, and can quietly erode a negotiating position.

Think about heating systems

Swiss regulations on older oil heating systems are tightening, and buyers are increasingly aware of energy costs. If a property has an outdated system, it may become a point of negotiation.

In some cases, upgrading ahead of a sale makes financial sense, though timing matters. If you're moving in two to three years, it's worth considering. If you're selling imminently, then the calculation is different.

Go greener where possible

EV charging points and solar panels on the roof are becoming genuine value-adds, particularly for internationally mobile buyers used to seeing these as standard.

Consider cooling and air conditioning

With summers in Switzerland becoming noticeably hotter, properties with modern cooling systems, especially apartments in newer buildings, are increasingly attractive.

Parking is a growing asset

As cities reduce street parking, a private garage or dedicated parking space adds tangible value and can differentiate a listing in a crowded market.

Generous terraces, natural light, and well-designed outdoor space

These remain consistently desirable. If your property has these, make sure they are clean, well-maintained, and clearly showcased.

Don't over-invest

There is such a thing as too much renovation. If you are about to sell a property, a full kitchen refit or bathroom overhaul is unlikely to deliver a proportional return, and a new buyer may simply want to redesign to their own taste anyway.

The sensible approach is targeted: fix problems, improve presentation, and make the property feel well cared for. According to Carmen, some agents even advise against repainting walls, since buyers may prefer their own colour choices. That said, if years of furniture movement have left obvious marks, a neutral repaint is almost always worthwhile.

How you present the property matters as much as the property itself

High-quality marketing has become a non-negotiable in Zurich's property market. Photographs taken on a phone or flat, poorly lit imagery will undersell even a genuinely excellent property.

Carmen works exclusively with professional photographers, including drone footage and aerial shots. Her standard offering also includes AI-assisted virtual staging, 360-degree walkthroughs, and video content. "High-quality visual storytelling has become essential," she says. "It's important to make this first impression a 'wow' moment. Buyers expect to feel something before they even visit."

Social media has also shifted the landscape. While dedicated property platforms remain important, targeted social media promotion now plays a growing role in reaching the right buyers, particularly in a market with a significant expat presence who may be researching from abroad.

A note on pricing strategy

Overpricing is a known problem in the Zurich housing market. Some agents pitch inflated valuations to win a listing, only for the property to sit unsold, eventually reduced to a price below where it should have started.

A more effective approach, according to Carmen, is to price within the realistic valuation range and allow competing interests to develop naturally. When multiple qualified buyers are genuinely interested, prices can move upward organically, which is a far stronger outcome than a price cut after months on the market.

Selling from abroad? The process is different

A growing number of sellers in the Zurich area are expats who have left Switzerland but still own property here. This creates a specific set of challenges: managing a sale remotely, navigating Swiss legal and tax requirements, and handling everything in German.

Carmen notes that sellers leaving Switzerland must settle all outstanding direct taxes before a sale can proceed. There is also the matter of property gain tax, which many sellers, particularly those without local legal support, are not fully aware of.

For those managing a sale from abroad, Carmen offers a comprehensive service, including acting under a notarised power of attorney. This allows her to handle the full process on a seller's behalf, from property preparation through to the notary signing. The same applies to expats attending a Swiss notary without sufficient knowledge of German, a situation she describes as increasingly common around Lake Zurich.

Getting the right advice early

The single most consistent piece of advice Carmen gives is to involve a qualified local agent before listing, not after things have stalled.

"It's about knowledge. Swiss standards, the legal side, taxes, contracts, negotiation," she says. "Sellers who try to manage this alone often don't know what they don't know."

Whether you're preparing to sell, weighing up whether to rent or sell before leaving the country, or navigating an inherited property or divorce settlement, an early consultation can clarify the process and help avoid costly missteps.

Tröndle & Partner Immobilien: A boutique approach backed by local expertise

Whether you are preparing to sell, relocating abroad, managing an inherited property, or simply wondering what your home may be worth in today’s market, an early conversation can make a significant difference. Carmen Tröndle offers discreet, personal and locally grounded advice for homeowners in Zurich and around Lake Zurich.