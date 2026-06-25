Switzerland moves closer to rent cap vote after successful petition

A Swiss Tenants' Association popular initiative that aims to tighten controls on the cost of renting in Switzerland has gathered more than 140.000 signatures and has now been submitted to the government.

Swiss gov't to comment on rent proposal

Switzerland may be on its way to introducing new measures to tackle high rental costs. A Swiss Tenants' Association (MV), Der Mieterverband, proposal has gained enough signatures to be put to the Federal Council and parliament.

Launched in 2025, “Yes to protection against abusive rents (Rent Price Initiative)” or “Ja zum Schutz vor missbräuchlichen Mieten (Mietpreis-Initiative)” calls for rent in Switzerland to be “based on the actual costs of a property plus a reasonable return - not on maximising profits.”

While laws already exist to limit the profit that landlords can make from letting property, rules are often not enforced and tenants can end up paying an extra 350 Swiss francs a month, on average.