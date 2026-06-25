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Switzerland moves closer to rent cap vote after successful petition

Switzerland moves closer to rent cap vote after successful petition

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By Clara Bousfield

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A Swiss Tenants' Association popular initiative that aims to tighten controls on the cost of renting in Switzerland has gathered more than 140.000 signatures and has now been submitted to the government.

Swiss gov't to comment on rent proposal

Switzerland may be on its way to introducing new measures to tackle high rental costs. A Swiss Tenants' Association (MV), Der Mieterverband, proposal has gained enough signatures to be put to the Federal Council and parliament. 

Launched in 2025, “Yes to protection against abusive rents (Rent Price Initiative)” or “Ja zum Schutz vor missbräuchlichen Mieten (Mietpreis-Initiative)” calls for rent in Switzerland to be “based on the actual costs of a property plus a reasonable return - not on maximising profits.” 

While laws already exist to limit the profit that landlords can make from letting property, rules are often not enforced and tenants can end up paying an extra 350 Swiss francs a month, on average. 

The proposal suggests amending the Swiss constitution to state: “A rent is abusive if it exceeds the actual cost of the property plus a reasonable return or if it is based on an inflated purchase price.” Furthermore, “rents will be reviewed automatically and regularly” to prevent costs from becoming “abusively high”. 

The Swiss government is now expected to review the initiative, and can either express support, reject it or offer a counter-proposal. As over 140.000 signatures have been collected, the rent price initiative is already set to be put to voters, potentially between 2028 and 2030, according to the initiative website

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Swiss Homeowners Association rejects the initiative

The price of renting in Switzerland has been steadily increasing in recent years. According to a Comparis report, rent prices are up 31,9 percent since 2005. The increase means that rent now takes up a large chunk of tenants' income, with almost 40 percent spending over a third on rent, reports SRF. As 60 percent of households in Switzerland rent apartments, the challenge is most likely widely felt.

Michael Töngi, Green Party National Councillor and Vice President of the Tenants' Association, argues that tenants need to take action: “They have to fight for themselves individually, even though many are afraid of confronting the property management company or even losing their apartment,” according to a 20 Minuten report.  

While the proposal is supported by several political parties, trade unions and organisations, the Swiss Homeowners Association (HEV) has rejected the initiative. Rents are being driven up by a lack of housing supply, and the initiative “targets the wrong area and won’t create a single new apartment,” writes HEV. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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