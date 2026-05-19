Swiss rental crisis: Why expats are turning to serviced apartments

Moving to Switzerland is exciting, but finding a place to live is often harder than expected. YOSAA explains why taking your time and starting with a serviced apartment can make all the difference.

Switzerland consistently ranks among the most desirable destinations for expats. With its high quality of life, strong career opportunities and international cities like Zurich, Geneva and Basel, it’s easy to see why so many people choose to move here each year. At the same time, demand for housing is high. Rents in Zurich have risen 96% over the past 25 years, and Switzerland’s national vacancy rate stood at around 1 percent in 2025. In practice, this simply means that finding the right long-term home can take a bit of time, especially when relocating from abroad. For many expats, the most successful approach is not to rush into a permanent rental straight away, but to start with flexibility. What EU and EFTA nationals need to know about renting in Switzerland If you’re moving to Switzerland from the EU or EFTA, the process is relatively straightforward. With a valid employment contract, you can enter the country and complete your registration locally after arrival.

However, like many newcomers, you may find that choosing the right neighbourhood, attending viewings and preparing a strong rental application takes a few weeks. Rather than committing to a long-term lease immediately, many expats opt to begin their stay in a serviced apartment. This allows you to settle in comfortably, explore different areas and organise important documents such as your registration and financial setup. Landlords often ask for supporting documents like a debt collection register extract, and having time to arrange these properly can make your application stronger. How serviced apartments can help non-EU nationals For expats arriving from outside the EU or EFTA, relocation involves a few additional steps, including work authorisation arranged by your employer. Once you arrive in Switzerland and register locally, your residence permit is finalised. Both EU and non-EU nationals are required to register within 14 days of their arrival. Having a stable place to stay during this period makes a big difference. Serviced apartments provide a ready-to-live environment from day one, so you can focus on settling into your new role and surroundings rather than managing short-term accommodation logistics.

Find your serviced apartment now Short-term stays and long-term relocations in Switzerland Serviced apartments are designed for stays of a few months up to a year. For short assignments of 1-12 months, they can be a complete solution. For longer relocations over one year, they provide an ideal starting point while you take the time to find a home that truly fits your lifestyle. Unlike hotels, they offer the space and comfort of a real home, typically including a fully equipped kitchen, a living area and a dedicated workspace, along with services such as Wi-Fi, utilities and cleaning, all bundled into one monthly rate. Starting your Swiss experience the right way Relocating to a new country always comes with a period of adjustment. By choosing a flexible, well-equipped place to stay right from the beginning, you give yourself the space to settle in, get to know your surroundings, and make informed decisions about where to live long-term.