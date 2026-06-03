Rents unlikely to rise as Swiss mortgage ref rate stays at 1,25%

With the rising cost of living being a constant worry for many internationals living in Switzerland, residents will be relieved to hear that rent prices are unlikely to change in the near term.

Swiss mortgage reference rates remain at 1,25 percent

The Swiss government has announced that the quarterly-published mortgage reference interest rate (Hypothekarischer Referenzzinssatz) will remain at 1,25 percent from June 2, 2026. For anyone renting in Switzerland, this means rent is unlikely to rise anytime soon.

The mortgage reference rate, which is closely tied to the cost of renting, reached a historic low in September 2025. The Federal Office for Housing (BWO) publishes an update each quarter and, as of March 31, 2026, the average Swiss mortgage rate decreased from 1,32 percent to 1,31 percent. This is then rounded to the nearest quarter of a percentage point, meaning that the average mortgage reference interest rate will remain stable at 1,25 percent.

While the lack of movement in the mortgage reference interest rate means that landlords cannot increase rent based on interest rate changes, there are some cases where rent can be increased. For example, landlords can adjust rent based on inflation and maintenance costs.