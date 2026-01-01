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Geneva
3
rental properties in Geneva
Apartment
Geneva
30m2
Yes
CHF 3.240
per month
Apartment
Geneva
50m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.900
per month
Apartment
Geneva
23m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.900
per month
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