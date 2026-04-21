A/NTERIM: A smarter way to find housing in Zurich
You've accepted the job offer, signed the contract, and booked your flight. Then comes the part nobody warned you about: finding a place to live in Zurich.
Zurich consistently ranks among the world's most livable cities, and also among the most competitive rental markets. For expats arriving from abroad, the gap between expectation and reality can be jarring. Swiss landlords typically require a local credit history, proof of Swiss income, and often several months of paperwork before handing over a key. And you may not even be in the country yet!
The clock is already ticking...
Most expats arrive with a start date, a temporary hotel booking, and very little margin for error. The standard rental process in Zurich can take weeks, sometimes months. Applications are competitive, rejection is common, and short-term options on mainstream platforms are either scarce, overpriced, or come with conditions that simply don't suit someone in transition.
The result? Many professionals end up paying premium rates for inadequate solutions, moving multiple times within the first few months, or commuting long distances from outside the city while they wait for something suitable to become available. It's stressful, expensive, and entirely avoidable.
The problem isn't you. It's the mismatch between a rigid housing market and the flexible reality of modern working life.
A smarter way to land in Zurich
This is exactly the gap that A/NTERIM was built to close.
A/NTERIM is a Zurich-based company that transforms vacant properties, spaces sitting empty between construction, renovation, or repurposing phases, into fully furnished, professionally managed temporary homes. Instead of waiting in a queue for a standard lease, you move into a space that's ready for you: furnished, equipped, and available on terms that actually reflect how expat life works.
No Swiss credit history required. No six-month minimum if you don't need it. No hidden surprises. Just transparent, flexible arrangements managed by a team that knows Zurich and understands your situation.
Flexible by design and ready from day one
Every A/NTERIM property is individually curated, selected for location, condition, and the type of tenant it suits best. Whether you're arriving for a six-month project, relocating with your family, or simply need a solid base while you find your long-term home, there's a solution tailored to your timeline.
You get the stability of a professionally managed property, the flexibility of a temporary arrangement, and the comfort of knowing someone is handling the details. So you can focus on settling in, not stressing out.
At A/NTERIM the focus lies on the solutions that actually concern you:
- All properties come with the possibility of immediate registration, easing your employment procedures and immigration.
- Customer care is at the centre. With everyone living through individual scenarios, the team at A/NTERIM takes their time to get to know you and suggest the most viable solutions for your case.
Zurich is one of the best cities in the world to live in. Arriving there shouldn't be the hardest part.