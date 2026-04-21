A/NTERIM: A smarter way to find housing in Zurich

You've accepted the job offer, signed the contract, and booked your flight. Then comes the part nobody warned you about: finding a place to live in Zurich.

Zurich consistently ranks among the world's most livable cities, and also among the most competitive rental markets. For expats arriving from abroad, the gap between expectation and reality can be jarring. Swiss landlords typically require a local credit history, proof of Swiss income, and often several months of paperwork before handing over a key. And you may not even be in the country yet!

The clock is already ticking...

Most expats arrive with a start date, a temporary hotel booking, and very little margin for error. The standard rental process in Zurich can take weeks, sometimes months. Applications are competitive, rejection is common, and short-term options on mainstream platforms are either scarce, overpriced, or come with conditions that simply don't suit someone in transition.

The result? Many professionals end up paying premium rates for inadequate solutions, moving multiple times within the first few months, or commuting long distances from outside the city while they wait for something suitable to become available. It's stressful, expensive, and entirely avoidable.