Basel
86

rental properties in Basel

Featured
Apartment
Basel
86m2
2
Yes
Available from
CHF 3.400per month
Apartment
Basel
27m2
Yes
CHF 950per month
Apartment
Basel
36m2
Yes
CHF 1.900per month
House
Basel
190m2
1
CHF 790per month
House
Basel
90m2
2
Yes
CHF 2.500per month
Apartment
Basel
17m2
1
Yes
CHF 1.400per month
Apartment
Basel
86m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.800per month
Apartment
Basel
50m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.100per month
Apartment
Basel
130m2
2
Yes
CHF 3.800per month
Apartment
Basel
26m2
Yes
CHF 2.100per month
Apartment
Basel
85m2
2
No
CHF 1.990per month
Apartment
Basel
40m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.350per month
Apartment
Basel
30m2
1
No
CHF 29.970per month
Apartment
Basel
141m2
3
Yes
CHF 29.970per month
Apartment
Basel
65m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.174per month
Apartment
Basel
30m2
No
CHF 4.950per month
Apartment
Basel
79m2
2
Yes
CHF 3.720per month
Apartment
Basel
55m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.099per month
Learn more about renting in Switzerland

Our guide to rental pricing, rental contracts, security deposits, subletting, and more.

Apartment
Basel
72m2
1
Yes
CHF 6.000per month
Apartment
Basel
35m2
Yes
CHF 1.650per month
Apartment
Basel
28m2
Yes
CHF 1.490per month
Apartment
Basel
12m2
No
CHF 1.200per month
Apartment
Basel
55m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.285per month
Apartment
Basel
70m2
2
Yes
CHF 2.390per month

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Apartments, rooms & houses for rent in Switzerland

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