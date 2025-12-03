Apartments for rent
468

apartments for rent in Switzerland

Featured
Apartment
Rüschlikon
90m2
2
Yes
Available from
CHF 5.200per month
Featured
Apartment
Rüschlikon
35m2
1
Yes
Available from
CHF 2.400per month
Featured
Apartment
Basel
86m2
2
Yes
Available from
CHF 3.400per month
Apartment
Lausanne
25m2
Yes
CHF 2.430per month
Apartment
Zurich
42m2
Yes
CHF 3.520per month
Apartment
Zurich
42m2
Yes
CHF 3.520per month
Apartment
Zurich
42m2
Yes
CHF 3.520per month
Apartment
Zurich
27m2
Yes
CHF 3.380per month
Apartment
Zurich
46m2
Yes
CHF 3.950per month
Apartment
Zurich
46m2
Yes
CHF 3.950per month
Apartment
Zurich
30m2
Yes
CHF 2.950per month
Apartment
Zurich
30m2
Yes
CHF 2.950per month
Apartment
Zurich
30m2
Yes
CHF 2.950per month
Apartment
Wallisellen
70m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.300per month
Apartment
Zurich
55m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.025per month
Apartment
Basel
27m2
Yes
CHF 950per month
Apartment
Zurich
80m2
2
Yes
CHF 3.165per month
Apartment
Davos
50m2
2
Yes
CHF 2.675per month
Learn more about renting in Switzerland

Our guide to rental pricing, rental contracts, security deposits, subletting, and more.

Apartment
Dubendorf
54m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.795per month
Apartment
Opfikon
70m2
2
Yes
CHF 3.200per month
Apartment
Dietikon
50m2
1
Yes
CHF 2.699per month
Apartment
Lausanne
80m2
2
Yes
CHF 2.100per month
Apartment
Geneva
30m2
Yes
CHF 3.240per month
Apartment
Geneva
50m2
1
Yes
CHF 3.900per month

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Apartments, rooms & houses for rent in Switzerland

Apartments for rent in Zurich
Apartments for rent in Basel
Apartments for rent in Lucerne
Apartments for rent in Geneva
Apartments for rent in Lausanne
Apartments for rent in Zug
Apartments for rent in Lugano
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