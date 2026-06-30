Median salary in Switzerland jumps to 87.000 francs

The median annual salary for someone working full-time in Switzerland in 2025 was 87.000 Swiss francs, 5.500 francs more than in 2024, offering some relief from the rising cost of living.

Median salary climbed to 87.000 francs in 2025

As rents and health insurance premiums continue to rise, anyone working in Switzerland last year may have been relieved to see the median annual salary shoot up by almost 7 percent. The figures come from the Swiss Labour Force Survey (SLFS), published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

According to the FSO, the median gross annual salary of a full-time employee in 2025 rose to 87.000 Swiss francs. This marks a 5.500 franc jump in the median wage compared to 2024, when it was 81.500 francs, reports Watson. The data covers employed and self-employed workers.

While the amount that you receive in your pocket will likely still vary by profession and location, anyone looking for a job in Switzerland in 2026 may find the data a useful benchmark.