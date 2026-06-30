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Median salary in Switzerland jumps to 87.000 francs

Median salary in Switzerland jumps to 87.000 francs

Image credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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The median annual salary for someone working full-time in Switzerland in 2025 was 87.000 Swiss francs, 5.500 francs more than in 2024, offering some relief from the rising cost of living.

Median salary climbed to 87.000 francs in 2025

As rents and health insurance premiums continue to rise, anyone working in Switzerland last year may have been relieved to see the median annual salary shoot up by almost 7 percent. The figures come from the Swiss Labour Force Survey (SLFS), published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

According to the FSO, the median gross annual salary of a full-time employee in 2025 rose to 87.000 Swiss francs. This marks a 5.500 franc jump in the median wage compared to 2024, when it was 81.500 francs, reports Watson. The data covers employed and self-employed workers.

While the amount that you receive in your pocket will likely still vary by profession and location, anyone looking for a job in Switzerland in 2026 may find the data a useful benchmark.

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Men continue to earn more than women in Switzerland

The latest figures also reveal that a gender pay gap continues to be a reality in Switzerland. In 2025, 33 percent of men working full time earned more than 104.000 francs a year, compared to 22 percent of women.

The figures reversed when it came to the lower end of the pay scale, with 12 percent of women working full time earning less than 52.000 francs compared to only 6 percent of men. Men with a full-time job earned 11.100 francs more per year than women.

Salaries also varied by position and occupation, with managers (120.500 francs per year) and academics (92.000 francs per year) earning the most. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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