Switzerland tops 2026 UBS Wealth Report with $910K per adult

People in Switzerland remain the wealthiest population in the world based on average wealth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report. While headline figures paint a rosy picture, median wealth continues to fall.

Average wealth in Switzerland reaches 910.000 dollars per adult

The annual UBS Global Wealth Report “examines the generation and distribution of personal wealth around the world,” and the latest edition reveals that global private wealth shot up by 10,8 percent.

Switzerland retained top spot as the richest country in the world, with the average person holding 910.382 US dollars (around 734.408 Swiss francs) in net wealth in 2025. The US came in second with 696.277 dollars, and Luxembourg took third place with 654.732 dollars. In the 2025 UBS Wealth Report (based on 2024 figures), Switzerland’s average wealth per adult was 687.166 US dollars.

The Swiss bank study also revealed that 13,1 percent (around 944.000) of people living in Switzerland are millionaires, based on US dollars. That’s around 69 percent of total private wealth.