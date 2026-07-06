Home
Expat Info
Swiss news & articles
Switzerland tops 2026 UBS Wealth Report with $910K per adult

Switzerland tops 2026 UBS Wealth Report with $910K per adult

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

People in Switzerland remain the wealthiest population in the world based on average wealth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report. While headline figures paint a rosy picture, median wealth continues to fall.

Average wealth in Switzerland reaches 910.000 dollars per adult

The annual UBS Global Wealth Report “examines the generation and distribution of personal wealth around the world,” and the latest edition reveals that global private wealth shot up by 10,8 percent. 

Switzerland retained top spot as the richest country in the world, with the average person holding 910.382 US dollars (around 734.408 Swiss francs) in net wealth in 2025. The US came in second with 696.277 dollars, and Luxembourg took third place with 654.732 dollars. In the 2025 UBS Wealth Report (based on 2024 figures), Switzerland’s average wealth per adult was 687.166 US dollars.

The Swiss bank study also revealed that 13,1 percent (around 944.000) of people living in Switzerland are millionaires, based on US dollars. That’s around 69 percent of total private wealth.

UBS defines wealth as the “sum of all financial investments and tangible assets”, including things like property and private pensions, reports Watson.

Banks and money transfer services in Switzerland

Swissquote
Wise
DKB

Median wealth exposes the gap in Switzerland

Wealth, however, is not distributed equally across the country, and the reality is quite different for many residents. Switzerland falls to eighth place when measured by median wealth, i.e. the midpoint where half the population sits above and half below. 

Median wealth in Switzerland in 2025 came in at 145.555 US dollars per person. Luxembourg topped the ranking with 394.005 dollars per person, Belgium in second place with 277.166 dollars and Australia in third with 210.783 dollars per person. 

Over the longer term, the gap becomes starker: between 2000 and 2025, average wealth per adult in Switzerland grew by just over 11 percent, while median wealth dropped by nearly 15 percent.

Top 10 richest countries in the world 

In all, here are the 10 richest countries in the world based on the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report (by average wealth in US dollars):

For more detailed insights, check out the official UBS Global Wealth Report

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Swiss social mobility "exceptional" amid rising global inequality, study findsSwiss social mobility "exceptional" amid rising global inequality, study finds
Median salary in Switzerland jumps to 87.000 francsMedian salary in Switzerland jumps to 87.000 francs
Travellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT appTravellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT app
May 2026: 8 things affecting expats in SwitzerlandMay 2026: 8 things affecting expats in Switzerland
US taxes in Europe: What Americans living abroad need to knowUS taxes in Europe: What Americans living abroad need to know
SNB announces winning design of new Swiss banknotesSNB announces winning design of new Swiss banknotes
March 2026: 11 things affecting expats in SwitzerlandMarch 2026: 11 things affecting expats in Switzerland
Switzerland ranks 5th in 2026 Quality of Life IndexSwitzerland ranks 5th in 2026 Quality of Life Index
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.