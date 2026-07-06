Switzerland tops 2026 UBS Wealth Report with $910K per adult
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People in Switzerland remain the wealthiest population in the world based on average wealth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report. While headline figures paint a rosy picture, median wealth continues to fall.
Average wealth in Switzerland reaches 910.000 dollars per adult
The annual UBS Global Wealth Report “examines the generation and distribution of personal wealth around the world,” and the latest edition reveals that global private wealth shot up by 10,8 percent.
Switzerland retained top spot as the richest country in the world, with the average person holding 910.382 US dollars (around 734.408 Swiss francs) in net wealth in 2025. The US came in second with 696.277 dollars, and Luxembourg took third place with 654.732 dollars. In the 2025 UBS Wealth Report (based on 2024 figures), Switzerland’s average wealth per adult was 687.166 US dollars.
The Swiss bank study also revealed that 13,1 percent (around 944.000) of people living in Switzerland are millionaires, based on US dollars. That’s around 69 percent of total private wealth.
UBS defines wealth as the “sum of all financial investments and tangible assets”, including things like property and private pensions, reports Watson.
Median wealth exposes the gap in Switzerland
Wealth, however, is not distributed equally across the country, and the reality is quite different for many residents. Switzerland falls to eighth place when measured by median wealth, i.e. the midpoint where half the population sits above and half below.
Median wealth in Switzerland in 2025 came in at 145.555 US dollars per person. Luxembourg topped the ranking with 394.005 dollars per person, Belgium in second place with 277.166 dollars and Australia in third with 210.783 dollars per person.
Over the longer term, the gap becomes starker: between 2000 and 2025, average wealth per adult in Switzerland grew by just over 11 percent, while median wealth dropped by nearly 15 percent.
Top 10 richest countries in the world
In all, here are the 10 richest countries in the world based on the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report (by average wealth in US dollars):
- Switzerland (910.382)
- United States (696.277)
- Luxembourg (654.732)
- Hong Kong (648.267)
- Australia (616.306)
- Singapore (527.217)
- Denmark (523.344)
- New Zealand (449.852)
- Norway (425.391)
- The Netherlands (415.287)
For more detailed insights, check out the official UBS Global Wealth Report.
Editor at IamExpat Media