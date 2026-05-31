Switzerland named best country to move to for internationals

Switzerland beats Iceland in this year's ranking, becoming the best country to move to as an international, with the possibility of losing that crown based on the outcome of the upcoming population cap referendum.

What is the Immigration Index?

Digital financial services provider Remitly has compiled its ranking of the best countries to move to. Remitly’s Immigration Index 2026 evaluates 82 countries across 34 metrics, taking into consideration factors such as earning potential, safety, healthcare, family support, environmental quality and the strength of international communities.

The survey aims to paint a picture for those considering moving abroad alone or with their family. This is Remitly's second index and while Iceland had claimed the top spot the previous year, Switzerland has grabbed the throne this year. Iceland and Luxembourg round out the top three.

Crucially, the index evaluates the overall quality of life rather than legal pathways; immigration barriers and visa regulations are not reviewed due to how drastically they differ based on an individual's nationality and skills.