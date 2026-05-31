Switzerland named best country to move to for internationals
Switzerland beats Iceland in this year's ranking, becoming the best country to move to as an international, with the possibility of losing that crown based on the outcome of the upcoming population cap referendum.
What is the Immigration Index?
Digital financial services provider Remitly has compiled its ranking of the best countries to move to. Remitly’s Immigration Index 2026 evaluates 82 countries across 34 metrics, taking into consideration factors such as earning potential, safety, healthcare, family support, environmental quality and the strength of international communities.
The survey aims to paint a picture for those considering moving abroad alone or with their family. This is Remitly's second index and while Iceland had claimed the top spot the previous year, Switzerland has grabbed the throne this year. Iceland and Luxembourg round out the top three.
Crucially, the index evaluates the overall quality of life rather than legal pathways; immigration barriers and visa regulations are not reviewed due to how drastically they differ based on an individual's nationality and skills.
Switzerland becomes best country to move to
While there are many things that make Switzerland a beautiful place to live, the Immigration Index focuses on specific aspects. Switzerland got stellar reviews for its earning potential, as the country ranked first globally in this category, great healthcare access and high safety standards.
The country's appeal is further encouraged by a strong public utility infrastructure, an established immigrant community, international school offering and energy provisions.
The "No 10 million Switzerland" initiative seeks to write strict population caps directly into the federal constitution, and it has been in the works since late 2023. Under the proposal, if the resident population reaches 9,5 million, the government must curb growth by restricting asylum applications and limiting family reunifications. If the population breaches the 10-million threshold before 2050, Bern would be constitutionally mandated to terminate its free movement agreement with the EU.
Neighbouring Germany secured a strong fifth place due to its robust worker protections and career prospects, while the Netherlands narrowly missed the cut, dropping completely out of the top 10 this year.
However, the report notes that the index was prepared using current data, and that the outcome from the country's upcoming referendum to cap the country's population at 10 million.
Top 10 countries for internationals in 2026
These are the best countries to move to as an international:
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Luxembourg
- Australia
- Germany
- Ireland
- United States
- Denmark
- Norway
- Spain
For more information and to see the full ranking, see the Immigration Index 2026.