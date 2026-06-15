Switzerland to introduce nationwide firecracker ban

Switzerland is well on its way to introducing a nationwide firecracker ban after the Swiss Parliament passed an amendment to the National Explosives Act.

Swiss Parliament green lights firecracker ban

The Council of States and the National Council have now both officially voted in favour of a ban on loud firecrackers that have no visual effect, reports SRF. The move aims to reduce noise pollution and protect the environment.

The legislative shift follows an initiative that gained support across the country. “For a restriction on fireworks (Firework Initiative)”/“Für eine Einschränkung von Feuerwerk (Feuerwerksinitiative)” was put forward in 2022 by several advocacy groups, including the Swiss League Against Noise and the Swiss Kennel Club.

In a press release by the Firework Initiative, the committee explained that the ban “falls far short” because “firecrackers make up only a small fraction of the fireworks that cause noise”. The initiative wanted to reduce the use of fireworks more broadly by tightening permit requirements.