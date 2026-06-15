Switzerland to introduce nationwide firecracker ban
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Switzerland is well on its way to introducing a nationwide firecracker ban after the Swiss Parliament passed an amendment to the National Explosives Act.
Swiss Parliament green lights firecracker ban
The Council of States and the National Council have now both officially voted in favour of a ban on loud firecrackers that have no visual effect, reports SRF. The move aims to reduce noise pollution and protect the environment.
The legislative shift follows an initiative that gained support across the country. “For a restriction on fireworks (Firework Initiative)”/“Für eine Einschränkung von Feuerwerk (Feuerwerksinitiative)” was put forward in 2022 by several advocacy groups, including the Swiss League Against Noise and the Swiss Kennel Club.
In a press release by the Firework Initiative, the committee explained that the ban “falls far short” because “firecrackers make up only a small fraction of the fireworks that cause noise”. The initiative wanted to reduce the use of fireworks more broadly by tightening permit requirements.
What is allowed under the new Swiss law?
In a move that will bring more peace to animals across Switzerland, firecrackers designed solely to produce a loud bang with no visual effect (unlike fireworks) will be banned. The government also wants to make it more difficult to import certain pyrotechnics into Switzerland, although details have not yet been shared.
For fans of firework displays on holidays such as National Day and New Year’s Eve, visual fireworks will still be allowed. This also includes things like fountains, volcanoes, sparklers and table bombs. Lighting fireworks that “pose a very low risk and produce a negligible noise level” will be permitted, continues SRF.
The government decided that there will be no change to permit requirements for fireworks and that ultimately, local rules and regulations will continue to sit with the cantons.
Now that parliament has greenlit the ban, the amendment will be put back to the Fireworks Initiative committee, which can withdraw its initiative if it agrees with the changes. If not, Swiss voters may have the final say in a referendum.
Editor at IamExpat Media