Swiss stock market hits record high as the SMI proves "unstoppable"

The Swiss stock market kicked off the week strong, closing “significantly higher” on Monday, July 27, as the Swiss Market Index (SMI) hit a new record high.

SMI sets new records on the SIX Swiss Exchange

The SMI, traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Die Schweizer Börse), climbed 0,7 percent on Monday, closing at 14.421 points. Earlier in the afternoon, the index hit a record high of 14.472 points, according to Watson.

The Swiss blue-chip stocks that gained the most in the Swiss market included chemical supplier Sika (3,5 percent), building solutions Amrize (1,6 percent) and pharmaceutical companies Roche (1,4 percent) and Novartis (1,3 percent). Transport and logistics company Kühne+Nagel dropped 1,4 percent.

The German DAX and French CAC 40 also performed well on Monday. The gains were “fueled by signs of easing tensions in the Middle East”, after the two sides halted recent attacks.