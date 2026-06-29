Switzerland secures third place in Global Peace Index 2026

Switzerland has been ranked as the third most peaceful country in the world in the Global Peace Index 2026 (GPI).

How peaceful is Switzerland?

Against the backdrop of global uncertainty and instability over the past year, Switzerland has defended its title as one of the most peaceful countries in the world. The country, often known for neutrality and harmony, has been ranked third in the GPI 2026 by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Despite dropping one place in the ranking compared to 2025, Switzerland scored highly with an overall GPI score of 1,363. The alpine nation scores "more peaceful" when it came to political instability, the political terror scale, deaths from internal and external conflicts, the number of refugees, relations with neighbouring countries and the number of internal conflicts.

Switzerland scored “less peaceful” for the number of police per 100.000 people, access to small arms and light weapons, violent demonstrations and weapons exports.