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SVP Zurich AI-generated image “backfires spectacularly” on social media

SVP Zurich AI-generated image “backfires spectacularly” on social media

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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The Swiss People's Party (SVP) in Zurich has caught attention after its AI-generated neutrality campaign dressed Swiss Alpine herders in traditional Bavarian clothes.

SVP Zurich gets stick for Bavarian Lederhosen

This week, the debate over the increasing use of AI spread into the realm of Swiss politics after a political party’s social media post had some unintended consequences.

SVP Zurich, which has increasingly been utilising AI-generated political campaigns on its social media platforms, shared an image in support of the Swiss neutrality initiative.

The image depicted a family walking in the Alps. But there was just one problem: the men and children in the image were not wearing traditional Swiss clothing, which is often easy to spot with bright colours and detailed patterns. Instead, the family was wearing clothes often seen in Bavaria or in parts of Austria - lederhosen that are typically more neutral in colour.

Political parties respond to the post

The recent SVP Zurich post has “backfire[d] spectacularly", writes Watson, and “sparked lively discussion” in the media and among other political parties. 

Users commented on the image: "Ah, so the solution for peace is to wear German or Austrian traditional dress? Fascinating!" and "Are they on their way to Oktoberfest?"

Other political parties weighed in on the discussion, too. Green Party National Councillor Meret Schneider gave the SVP some advice, saying: "Friends, if you're going to use AI to create your Alpine herdsmen, then please dress them in Swiss traditional costumes instead of Bavarian lederhosen, okay?"

The SVP has since offered an explanation, denying that the image is a mistake. By depicting people in typical Alpine clothes, the message is “meant to symbolise cross-border peace in the Alpine region,” continues Watson. “Anyone who focuses on an illustration is avoiding the actual political debate,” wrote the SVP on X. 

On September 27, 2026, Swiss voters will take to the polls to decide on the popular initiative “Safeguarding Swiss neutrality (Neutrality Initiative)” or “Wahrung der schweizerischen Neutralität (Neutralitätsinitiative)”. The proposal calls for “stricter neutrality practices” and changes to the Swiss constitution, such that Switzerland will not join military alliances or conflicts, explains the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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