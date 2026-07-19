SVP Zurich AI-generated image “backfires spectacularly” on social media

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) in Zurich has caught attention after its AI-generated neutrality campaign dressed Swiss Alpine herders in traditional Bavarian clothes.

SVP Zurich gets stick for Bavarian Lederhosen

This week, the debate over the increasing use of AI spread into the realm of Swiss politics after a political party’s social media post had some unintended consequences.

SVP Zurich, which has increasingly been utilising AI-generated political campaigns on its social media platforms, shared an image in support of the Swiss neutrality initiative.

The image depicted a family walking in the Alps. But there was just one problem: the men and children in the image were not wearing traditional Swiss clothing, which is often easy to spot with bright colours and detailed patterns. Instead, the family was wearing clothes often seen in Bavaria or in parts of Austria - lederhosen that are typically more neutral in colour.