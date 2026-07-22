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SWISS suspends two pilots after failed alcohol test in Geneva

SWISS suspends two pilots after failed alcohol test in Geneva

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By Clara Bousfield

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Two pilots have been suspended by SWISS after allegedly intending to fly a plane from Geneva after consuming alcohol. 

Pilots suspended in Switzerland

SWISS, the flagship airline in Switzerland, has suspended two pilots “until further notice”, according to 20 Minuten. The crew are suspected of intending to operate an Airbus A220 scheduled to fly from Geneva to a European destination while drunk.

According to reports, the men “consumed a lot of alcohol the previous evening”, which was noticed by crew at a hotel who said they were “clearly intoxicated”. The situation was then reported and is “currently under investigation”. 

A SWISS spokesperson also commented on the incident, describing that “the indications were so concrete that we had to question the pilot’s fitness for duty.” A positive alcohol test confirmed the substance was present, and the pilots were then “removed from duty” before they even made it to the airport.

Strict zero-tolerance policies in aviation

Airlines take alcohol consumption extremely seriously, with the regulatory minimum requiring at least eight hours without consuming alcohol before a flight begins, many airlines requiring 12 hours, and some requiring 24 hours.

A SWISS spokesperson confirmed that they too have “clear and strict guidelines regarding alcohol consumption. They [crew] are not permitted to report for duty or perform their duties under the influence of alcohol.”

The two pilots under investigation were not present in the airline’s cockpit at any point on the day the incident occurred in May 2026. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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