SWISS suspends two pilots after failed alcohol test in Geneva

Two pilots have been suspended by SWISS after allegedly intending to fly a plane from Geneva after consuming alcohol.

Pilots suspended in Switzerland

SWISS, the flagship airline in Switzerland, has suspended two pilots “until further notice”, according to 20 Minuten. The crew are suspected of intending to operate an Airbus A220 scheduled to fly from Geneva to a European destination while drunk.

According to reports, the men “consumed a lot of alcohol the previous evening”, which was noticed by crew at a hotel who said they were “clearly intoxicated”. The situation was then reported and is “currently under investigation”.

A SWISS spokesperson also commented on the incident, describing that “the indications were so concrete that we had to question the pilot’s fitness for duty.” A positive alcohol test confirmed the substance was present, and the pilots were then “removed from duty” before they even made it to the airport.