Win tickets to Kanan Gill's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Kanan Gill is performing his stand-up show in Zurich, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to his brand new show in Zurich.

The Indian comedian brings his distinctive kind of comedy to Switzerland with his brand new show, Not This Again, as part of his European tour. This show by Kanan Gill takes place at Zürich Volkshaus on November 21, 2026.