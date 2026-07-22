Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win tickets to Kanan Gill's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Win tickets to Kanan Gill's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Win tickets to Kanan Gill's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Closing Date:

Kanan Gill is performing his stand-up show in Zurich, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to his brand new show in Zurich.

The Indian comedian brings his distinctive kind of comedy to Switzerland with his brand new show, Not This Again, as part of his European tour. This show by Kanan Gill takes place at Zürich Volkshaus on November 21, 2026.

The competition

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us who, other than Kanan Gill, of course, is your favourite comedian.

  • Where: Zürich Volkshaus, Stauffacherstrasse 60, 8004 Zurich
  • When: November 21, 2026
  • Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available

Get ready for Kanan Gill's hilarious comedy in Zurich

You may have watched Kanan Gill on YouTube, or you may have seen one of his renowned stand-up comedy shows, which have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich, as part of his Not This Again tour.

Enter to win

So, what are you waiting for? Click the Participate Now button to be in with a chance of a pair of tickets to see this brilliant, award-winning comedian! Don't forget to tell us who else is your favourite comedian.

More Giveaways

Running

Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Closing Date:
Running

Win tickets to Ari Eldjárn's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Closing Date:
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Pathé Expat Night
Pathé Balexert | Pathé Dietlikon | Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Mindfulness retreat at Parkhotel Gunten on Lake Thun
-
Parkhotel Gunten, Seestrasse 90, 3654 Gunten
IamExpat Webinar: What Every Expat Needs to Know About Swiss Health Insurance
Online
IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
Online
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in SwitzerlandSightseeing & attractionsSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.