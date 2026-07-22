Win tickets to Ari Eldjárn's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Ari Eldjárn is performing his stand-up show in Zurich, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to his brand new show in Zurich.

The Icelandic comedian brings his distinctive kind of comedy to Switzerland with his brand new show, The Icelander's Guide to Europe, as part of his European tour. This show takes place at Zürich Volkshaus on September 25, 2026.

The competition

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us who, other than Ari Eldjárn, of course, is your favourite comedian.

Where: Zürich Volkshaus, Stauffacherstrasse 60, 8004 Zurich

Zürich Volkshaus, Stauffacherstrasse 60, 8004 Zurich When: September 25, 2026

September 25, 2026 Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available

Get ready for Ari Eldjárn's outrageously funny comedy in Zurich